Prep sports roundup: Granada Hills rolls in Open Division softball playoff opener 11-0

Granada Hills' softball team won its City Section Open Division playoff opener. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

With a 27-2 record and wins over some top Southern Section teams, Granada Hills is the overwhelming favorite to win the City Section Open Division softball championship. The top-seeded Highlanders are taking it one game at a time and leaving nothing to chance.

They opened the playoffs Wednesday with an 11-0, five-inning mercy rule victory over Venice.

Jocelyn Jimenez went three for three. Annabella Ramirez had a home run and two RBIs. Pitcher Addison Moorman struck out 12 and gave up three hits in five innings.

Granada Hills advances to the May 14 semifinals and will host West Valley League rival El Camino Real. No. 2 Birmingham will play host to defending champion Carson in the other semifinal.

El Camino Real 7, San Pedro 1: Sarah Delgado pitched the Royals into the Open Division semifinals, striking out six and walking none. Remy Glassman had two RBIs and Tarryn Macias and Senia Gutierrez each had two hits.

Carson 11, Chavez 1: Leadoff hitter Ashannalee Titialii went four for four with two RBIs, Ruby Grajeda and Alana Langford each had three hits, and Riannah Maulupe had a home run to power the defending champion Colts into the Open Division semifinals with a six-inning mercy rule win.

Birmingham 11, Banning 8: Rebecca Lozano homered and had three hits and three RBIs and also picked up the pitching win for the Patriots.

Baseball

Bell 4, Garfield 2: The Eagles clinched the Eastern League championship and look good for a City Section Open Division playoff berth. Jayden Rojas threw a complete game, striking out seven and giving up two hits. David Gonzalez finished with two hits for Bell.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.