Advertisement

Prep Softball Rankings: 5/14/24

brendan quealy, the record-eagle, traverse city, mich.
·1 min read

May 16—PREP SOFTBALL

Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Farmington Hills Mercy

2. Hudsonville

3. South Lyon

4. Grand Blanc

5. Saline

6. Allen Park

7. Macomb Dakota

8. Walled Lake Northern

9. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

10. Brownstown Woodhaven

HM: Canton

HM: Grand Haven

HM: Hartland

HM: Fenton

HM: Jenison

HM: Lake Orion

HM: Livonia Stevenson

HM: Midland

HM: Midland Dow

HM: Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

HM: Northville

HM: Portage Central

HM: Temperance Bedford

HM: Traverse City Central

Division 2

1. Gaylord

2. Vicksburg

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian

4. Frankenmuth

5. Richmond

6. Escanaba

7. Goodrich

8. Trenton

9. Ogemaw Heights

10. Clio

HM: Big Rapids

HM: Carleton Airport

HM: Coopersville

HM: Edwardsburg

HM: Essexville Garber

HM: Hamilton

HM: Linden

HM: Marine City

HM: Milan

HM: Muskegon Oakridge

HM: Stevensville Lakeshore

HM: Three Rivers

HM: Wayland

Division 3

1. Laingsburg

2. Grass Lake

3. Buchanan

4. Ravenna

5. Evart

6. Cass City

7. Pinconning

8. Clare

9. Ithaca

10. Leslie

HM: Algonac

HM: Midland Bullock Creek

HM: Clinton

HM: Homer

HM: Kingsley

HM: Millington

HM: Negaunee

HM: New Lothrop

HM: Otisville LakeVille Memorial

HM: Ottawa Lake Whiteford

HM: Sanford Meridian

HM: Watervliet

Division 4

1. Unionville-Sebewaing

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Mendon

4. Plymouth Christian Academy

5. Holton

6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

7. Hillman

8. Beal City

9. Hancock

10. Ishpeming

HM: Lutheran Westland

HM: Marlette

HM: Vestaburg