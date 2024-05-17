Prep Softball Rankings: 5/14/24
May 16—PREP SOFTBALL
Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Farmington Hills Mercy
2. Hudsonville
3. South Lyon
4. Grand Blanc
5. Saline
6. Allen Park
7. Macomb Dakota
8. Walled Lake Northern
9. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
10. Brownstown Woodhaven
HM: Canton
HM: Grand Haven
HM: Hartland
HM: Fenton
HM: Jenison
HM: Lake Orion
HM: Livonia Stevenson
HM: Midland
HM: Midland Dow
HM: Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
HM: Northville
HM: Portage Central
HM: Temperance Bedford
HM: Traverse City Central
Division 2
1. Gaylord
2. Vicksburg
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian
4. Frankenmuth
5. Richmond
6. Escanaba
7. Goodrich
8. Trenton
9. Ogemaw Heights
10. Clio
HM: Big Rapids
HM: Carleton Airport
HM: Coopersville
HM: Edwardsburg
HM: Essexville Garber
HM: Hamilton
HM: Linden
HM: Marine City
HM: Milan
HM: Muskegon Oakridge
HM: Stevensville Lakeshore
HM: Three Rivers
HM: Wayland
Division 3
1. Laingsburg
2. Grass Lake
3. Buchanan
4. Ravenna
5. Evart
6. Cass City
7. Pinconning
8. Clare
9. Ithaca
10. Leslie
HM: Algonac
HM: Midland Bullock Creek
HM: Clinton
HM: Homer
HM: Kingsley
HM: Millington
HM: Negaunee
HM: New Lothrop
HM: Otisville LakeVille Memorial
HM: Ottawa Lake Whiteford
HM: Sanford Meridian
HM: Watervliet
Division 4
1. Unionville-Sebewaing
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Mendon
4. Plymouth Christian Academy
5. Holton
6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
7. Hillman
8. Beal City
9. Hancock
10. Ishpeming
HM: Lutheran Westland
HM: Marlette
HM: Vestaburg