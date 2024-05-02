PREP SOFTBALL: Laramie's Paige Kuhn tosses no-hitter against South

May 2—The Laramie High softball team took care of business in a 10-0 road win over Cheyenne South on Wednesday in Cheyenne.

Paige Kuhn tossed a five-inning no-hitter while striking out eight for the Plainsmen. South's Charleigh Mellish spanned five innings in the circle, allowing six earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking five.

Two errors sparked the Plainsmen to a three-run first inning. Laramie added two runs over the next three innings before posting a five-run fifth.

Carson Milam led Laramie with two hits, while four Plainsmen recorded at least one hit in the game. Brooklyn McKinney and Cielo Lujan had two RBI each for Laramie, while Amanda Kricken paced the team with two walks.

The Plainsmen (7-9 overall, 3-4 East Conference) return to action against No. 1-ranked Campbell County at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday in Laramie.

South (0-13, 0-8) hosts No. 2 Thunder Basin (14-4, 6-2) at 4 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne.