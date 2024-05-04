PREP SOFTBALL: Laramie drops conference game to Camels

May 4—The Laramie High softball team split a pair of games with No. 1-ranked Campbell County on Friday at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex.

The Camels won the conference game 14-1 to start the afternoon, but the Plainsmen bounced back with an 18-9 win in the nonconference game to close out the doubleheader.

In game one, Campbell County jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The lead would stick the rest of the way, with the Camels adding 12 more runs through the final three innings to hold onto the conference win.

Paige Kuhn took the loss in the circle for the Plainsmen, allowing nine runs (six earned) on 12 hits while striking out five and walking three in 5 1/3 innings. Campbell County's Avery Gray kept Laramie at bay on the mound, throwing a complete game while allowing just one earned run on three hits and striking out 16.

Kuhn, Emilee Sirdoreus and Marisol Gomez each collected one hit for the Plainsmen, with Sirdoreus driving in Laramie's only run on a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Camels out-hit the Plainsmen 18-3.

In game two, Laramie plated six runs in the first and five more in the second to take a commanding 11-3 lead. The Plainsmen scored five more runs in the fourth to close out the nine-run win.

Maddie Doser led the Plainsmen with four RBI, followed by Gomez, Danielle Ramirez and Brooklyn McKinney with three RBI apiece. Amanda Kricken earned the win on the mound, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits in three innings of work.

The Plainsmen (9-10 overall, 4-5 East Conference) will wrap up the season hosting No. 2-ranked Thunder Basin (14-4, 6-2) for a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex.