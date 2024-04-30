Prep roundup: Willmar Cardinals senior ties for 1st at CLC meet

Apr. 29—ST. CLOUD — Willmar senior Deiken Carruthers finished at the top of a Central Lakes Conference boys golf meet on Monday.

Carruthers carded a three-over-par 75 Monday at Territory Golf Club. That put Carruthers in a four-way tie for medalist honors with Brainerd trio Alex Asche, Ryan Kennedy and Marty Timmons.

Carruthers ended the front nine with a birdie on the ninth hole, a 502-yard par five. He followed that up by shooting one-over on the back nine, scoring par on eight holes.

Willmar finished third in the team standings with 322. Brainerd won with 301, followed by Sartell's 315.

The rest of Willmar's squad was within a stroke of each other. LIam Ims and Luke Larson tied for 14th with 82s. Aden Jacobson, Evan Michelson and Jordan Gorans were tied for 16th with 83s.

Willmar next competes in the Park Rapids Invitational at 9 a.m. Friday at Headwaters Golf Club.

New London-Spicer finished in second place by one stroke to Watertown-Mayer in a West Central Conference West Division meet at Timber Creek Golf Course in Watertown.

Watertown-Mayer shot a 390. NLS finished with a 391. Litchfield was third with a 400.

Glencoe-Silver Lake's Eva Stuewe earned medalist honors with an 84. Litchfield's Addyson Zens tied for third with a 92. The Wildcats' top scorer was Madisyn Claseman, who shot a 93.

The Dragons next host an invitational at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Litchfield Golf Club. NLS also will compete at the invitational.

The New London-Spicer boys placed fourth at the 19-team Burl Oaks Invitational at Burl Oaks Golf Club in Minnetrista.

The Wildcats finished with a score of 320. Wayzata won with 313, followed by Southwest Christian's 314 and Buffalo's 318.

Gabe Truscinski led NLS with an eighth-place round of 78.

Litchfield tied for 14th with 345. The Dragons' Carstan Milender carded a 77, putting him in a tie for fourth place.

Evan Villagomez of Heritage Christian Academy took medalist honors with a one-under par 71.

The Dragons next host an invitational at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Litchfield. NLS will also compete at the invitational.

Four Lac qui Parle Valley players had two hits in a Game 2 victory over Ortonville, helping the Eagles sweep a Camden Conference doubleheader at Ortonville.

Kendyl Shelstad finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run. Kayla Jahn was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Jalyn Lee finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Brandi Meyer wrapped up the hit parade by going 2-for-4 with a double.

Maya Sawatzky struck out nine in a complete-game victory for LQPV.

LQPV is host to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Madison.

Kendyl Shelstad went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs and Caleigh Conn was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI in Lac qui Parle Valley's Camden Conference victory at Ortonville.

Val Piotter pitched a five-inning complete game shutout, striking out five and walking one. She allowed two hits.

Bailey Merrit and Megan Strong had hits for Ortonville.

Rockford's Will Haas dominated in the Rockets' Wright County Conference win over Litchfield at Rockford.

Haas tossed a perfect game, striking out 13 over five innings. The left-hander struck out 10 consecutive batters to end the game. He also went 2-for-2 with a solo home run.

Haas is committed to play baseball with the University of Tennessee.

Aiden Smith also hit a home run for Rockford. Max Edwards went 3-for-3 with two runs. Jake Eisentrager was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Hunter Schultz took the loss for the Dragons.

Redwood Valley completed the sweep of Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at Redwood Falls.

The Cardinals won three singles matches 6-0, 6-0.

The tightest match was at No. 2 doubles. Redwood Valley's Laiten Goodthunder and Mason Davis held on to beat Broady Nelson and Hudson Giese, 6-1, 3-6, 10-8.

The Black Eagles face Willmar at 2 p.m. Thursday at Willmar High School.