PREP ROUNDUP: University girls win 2nd straight region title over Morgantown

May 1—MORGANTOWN — The defending state champion University girls' tennis team claimed its second straight region title with a 4-1 win over rival Morgantown on Wednesday.

In doubles, University's Lyla Byers and Emma Daffner defeated Maya Greenlee and Anika Chadha 8-2 and Brooklyn Rutledge and Hannah Stemple defeated Joyce Hu and Tina Chen 7-4 in a tiebreaker.

Morgantown's pairing of Grace Forman and Natalia Cassim won 8-2 over Emma Rusiecki and Julianne Minchau.

Byers, the reigning state singles champion won 8-1 in top-flight singles over Greenlee. Emma Daffner's 8-3 win over Forman in No. 4 singles clinched the win for the Hawks.

BASEBALL Morgantown 11, Brooke 3 WELLSBURG—An eight-run top of the eighth gave the Morgantown baseball team an 11-3 win at Brooke on Wednesday.

After entering extra innings tied 3-3, MHS sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the eighth.Mason Bowers, Dylan Travkinski, Tommy Montague and Tristan Milik all had two hits for the Mohigans while Caleb Nutter had three. Bowers, Montague and Milik drove into runs each.

Hunter Dakan allowed three runs, one earned, across five strong innings in which he struck out 10 Bruins. Maddox Bowers got he save with a clean bottom of the eighth.

Preston 5, East Farimont 2 FAIRMONT—A fourth-inning grand slam by Brady McNew helped Preston to a 5-2 win at East Fairmont on Wednesday.

McNew also pitched all seven innings the mound, allowing two runs on four hits while punching out six. Robbie Lowe collected three hits with an RBI and run scored.