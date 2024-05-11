Prep Roundup: McBain NMC suffers first loss of soccer season; Kingsley's Galton wins, sets PR in hurdles at Alma

May 10—McBAIN — A Jada VanNoord goal two minutes into McBain Northern Michigan's match against Ogemaw Heights seemed like a good sign that the Division 4 ninth-ranked Comets were on their way to win No. 14. But that would be all the scoring McBain NMC would get in a 3-1 loss Friday.

The two-goal defeat marked the Comets' first loss of the varsity girls soccer season after they'd put together a 13-0-1 record through their first 14 contests. VanNoord's unassisted goal was her 41st of the season, but it wouldn't be enough.

"It's hard to lose," McBain NMC head coach Jen VanNoord said. "But I'm so proud of how we played and fought hard the whole game."

Coach VanNoord said her squad was without a couple of key players due to injuries, which made it a difficult task to defend Ogemaw's offensive pressure. The Falcons (12-2-1) knotted the game at 1-1 in the 17th minute of the first half and then scored twice in the second half while shutting down the prolific Comets' offense. Harper Tossey made 14 saves in goal.

"We had our chances to score, too, but we just couldn't put them in the net," Coach VanNoord said. "We continue to grow as a team, and we're excited for our next game."

Ogemaw is now leading the Northern Michigan Soccer League at 8-0 while the Comets fall to 11-1-1 in conference play.

McBain NMC looks to rebound at home against Gladwin on Monday.

SOCCER

Leland 8

Kingsley 0

Leland: Cameron Flees 1 goal; Mallory Lowe 2 goals; Willa Murray 1 goal; Addi Waskiewicz 1 goal, 1 assist; Emerie Burda 1 goal; Lilly Connor 1 goal; Ariah Amin 1 goal; Hadley Bison 1 assist; Ellie Miller in goal for the shutout.

UP NEXT: The Comets (12-2-2, 7-0 Northwest) head to Buckley on Monday. The Stags (2-12-1, 2-7-1Northwest) travel to Glen Lake on Monday.

Shelby 2

Buckley 0

UP NEXT: The Bears (5-9-3, 3-3-2 Northwest) host Buckley on Monday.

Manistee 8

Benzie Central 0

UP NEXT: The Mariners (3-9-1) host Whitehall on Monday. The Huskies (0-13) welcome Cadillac Heritage on Monday.

Tawas 4

Brethren 0

UP NEXT: The Bobcats (1-11-1) host Shepherd on Monday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Grandville 10

TC United 8

Traverse City United: Caleb Lewandowski 5 goals, 2 assists.

UP NEXT: The United (5-7) travel to Holland West Ottawa on Saturday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grandville 20

TC United 5

Traverse City United: Quinn Gerber 3 goals; Addison Taggart 2 goals; Eva Lawson 10 saves.

UP NEXT: The United (3-8-2) travel to Hudsonville on Monday.

TENNIS

Cadillac 5

Portland 3

Cadillac winners: (2S) Averee Heuker 4-6, 6-4, 10-6; (3S) Sara Outman 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; (1D) Ellery Schaefer/Aly Baker 6-3, 6-3; (2D) Adri Beydoun/Grace Munch 6-2, 6-4; (4D) Grace Drabik/Myah Gotez 6-2, 6-3.

TRACK & FIELD

Kingsley girls 3rd at Alma Panther Invite

ALMA — The Kingsley Stags earned third place in the girls division at Friday's Alma Panther Invite.

Norah Galton continued her impressive season, winning both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300m hurdles. The junior ran a personal-record time of 16.09 seconds in the 100m hurdles and clocked in at 46.76 in the 300m race.

Kelsey Saxton was Kingsley's other winner, taking first in the pole vault after clearing 10 feet, 3 inches.

Manistee girls 2nd at WMC Lakes championships

LUDINGTON — Manistee could not overcome a dominating performance from the host Ludington Orioles in Friday's West Michigan Conference Lakes track and field championship meet.

The Mariners' girls team scored 89 points to take second place overall, but Ludington won going away with an even 200 points.

Madalyn Wayward starred for the Mariners, winning and setting personal records in both the shot put (36 feet, 0.5 inches) and discus (121-9). Manistee also picked up wins from Audrey Huizinga in the 200-meter dash (26.17 seconds) and the 400m (59.91) and Libby McCarthy in the long jump (15-3.75).

Manistee's winners in the boys division were Damien McEntaffer in the pole vault (14-0, PR) and Caius Johns in the shot put (49-3.5, PR) and discus (146-6).

RUGBY

TC Alliance 56

GR Catholic 0

Traverse City Alliance: Max Goethals 1 try; Moses Coco 1 try; James Pearson 1 try; Bradley Tharp 3 tries; Colton Goethals 1 try; Brandon Maxon 1 try; Jesse Balmer 1 try; James Thuente 4 conversion kicks, 1 penalty kick.

UP NEXT: The Alliance (5-0) battle Rockford for their last regular season game at home Friday.