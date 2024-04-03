PREP ROUNDUP: Local athletes compete at Rocket City Showcase

Mar. 31—Several local track and field standouts took part in this weekend's Rocket City Showcase in Huntsville.

As usual, there was no shortage of strong performances.

Check out Top 8 finishers and local roundup below.

------

Cold Springs

Ethan Edgeworth, first in 1-mile run (4:08.12) and first in 1,600-meter run (4:06.60) — Edgeworth's 1-mile time stands as the fastest in the country this season

Jayden Allred, first in 5,000-meter run (15:31.31) — Allred's 5,000-meter time stands as the fastest in Alabama and Top 50 in the country this season

Nic Fallin, second in long jump and fourth in pole vault

------

Cullman

Patrick Adcock, first in discus (158-08) and first in shot put (52-06)

Mabry Free, second in 1-mile run

Adam Byars, sixth in javelin

------

Good Hope

Macey Denton, second in javelin

Zoe Marks, eighth in shot put

Jonathan Murphy, Noah Page, Kaden Mattox and Drake Nichols, eighth in 4,000-meter distance medley

------

Saturday — March 30

Prep Baseball

Addison 7, Clements 6

Stone Talley: 4-for-4, RBI

Carter Pratt: 3-for-4, RBI

Carter Pratt: 4.2 IP, H, 0 ER, 6 K

Kiah Lake: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Lane Stewart: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

------

Cullman 10, Palatine 0

Brooks Heatherly: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Colter Bowen: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Case Edwards: 6 IP, 3 H, K

------

Cullman 5, Enterprise 3

Tanner Gaines: 2 RBIs

Kase Nixon: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 K

------

Friday — March 29

Prep Baseball

Houston 16, Cullman 12

Carson Stancil: 2 RBIs

Colter Bowen: 2 RBIs

------

Dora 7, Hanceville 0

------

Hanceville 6, Spring Garden 3

Gabe Ognilla: 2 RBIs

Nelson Arteaga: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 K

------

Prep Softball

Fairview 11, Vinemont 1

Emily Benson: 4-for-4, 2 RBIs

Ayda Payne: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Ayda Payne: 6 IP, 6 H, ER, 6 K

Addison Phillips: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

------

Fairview 9, Addison 4

------

Addison 20, Vinemont 10

Maci Smith: 3-for-3, RBI

Arleigh Thomason: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Brinley Pair: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Brooklyn Knott: 2 RBIs