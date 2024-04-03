PREP ROUNDUP: Local athletes compete at Rocket City Showcase
Mar. 31—Several local track and field standouts took part in this weekend's Rocket City Showcase in Huntsville.
As usual, there was no shortage of strong performances.
Check out Top 8 finishers and local roundup below.
------
Cold Springs
Ethan Edgeworth, first in 1-mile run (4:08.12) and first in 1,600-meter run (4:06.60) — Edgeworth's 1-mile time stands as the fastest in the country this season
Jayden Allred, first in 5,000-meter run (15:31.31) — Allred's 5,000-meter time stands as the fastest in Alabama and Top 50 in the country this season
Nic Fallin, second in long jump and fourth in pole vault
------
Cullman
Patrick Adcock, first in discus (158-08) and first in shot put (52-06)
Mabry Free, second in 1-mile run
Adam Byars, sixth in javelin
------
Good Hope
Macey Denton, second in javelin
Zoe Marks, eighth in shot put
Jonathan Murphy, Noah Page, Kaden Mattox and Drake Nichols, eighth in 4,000-meter distance medley
------
Saturday — March 30
Prep Baseball
Addison 7, Clements 6
Stone Talley: 4-for-4, RBI
Carter Pratt: 3-for-4, RBI
Carter Pratt: 4.2 IP, H, 0 ER, 6 K
Kiah Lake: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Lane Stewart: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
------
Cullman 10, Palatine 0
Brooks Heatherly: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Colter Bowen: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Case Edwards: 6 IP, 3 H, K
------
Cullman 5, Enterprise 3
Tanner Gaines: 2 RBIs
Kase Nixon: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 K
------
Friday — March 29
Prep Baseball
Houston 16, Cullman 12
Carson Stancil: 2 RBIs
Colter Bowen: 2 RBIs
------
Dora 7, Hanceville 0
------
Hanceville 6, Spring Garden 3
Gabe Ognilla: 2 RBIs
Nelson Arteaga: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 K
------
Prep Softball
Fairview 11, Vinemont 1
Emily Benson: 4-for-4, 2 RBIs
Ayda Payne: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Ayda Payne: 6 IP, 6 H, ER, 6 K
Addison Phillips: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
------
Fairview 9, Addison 4
------
Addison 20, Vinemont 10
Maci Smith: 3-for-3, RBI
Arleigh Thomason: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Brinley Pair: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Brooklyn Knott: 2 RBIs