PREP ROUNDUP: Knights win pitchers' dual vs. Vikings

May 16—Caden Schrader pitched a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts Thursday night as host Northview defeated West Vigo 2-1 in Western Indiana Conference high school baseball.

Peyton Lear's two-run single in the third inning gave his teammate all the runs he needed. West Vigo scored an unearned run in the fourth inning driven in by Jacob Likens.

Gavin McMains was 2 for 2 for Northview and Brandon Dailey was 2 for 4 for West Vigo.

—Terre Haute South 8, Clay City 6 — At Clay City, the visiting Braves scored twice in the top of the sixth and four times in the top of the seventh to get a nonconference win Thursday.

Levi Weidenbrenner had a double and scored three runs for the Braves, who took advantage of four Clay City errors.

For the Eels, Dailon Keller and Mason Camp were both 2 for 3, Wyatt Johnson 1 for 4 with a homer and two runs and Trey Dayhoff 1 for 4 with a bases-loaded triple.

Softball

—Clay City 15, Eastern Greene 0 — At Little Cincinnati, the visiting Eels scored 13 runs in the top of the fifth inning Thursday to end the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game early.

Lizzie Sinders pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and was 3 for 4 for the Eels, while Faith Mitchell was 4 for 4 with a double and three runs; Karlee Smith 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI; Abi Shearer 2 for 3 with a double and two runs; Hannah Harris 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and three RBI; and Kam Rhodes 2 for 4 with two doubles and five RBI.

Golf

—Knights win three-way — At Forest Park, host Northview finished ahead of Greencastle and Sullivan in a three-way meet Thursday.

The Knights shot 139 to Greencastle's 148 in a matchup of sectional contenders, while the Golden Arrows shot 179 for their best score of the season (for the second consecutive day).

Lane Notter of Northview was medalist with a 33. Hunter Pirtle shot 38 for Sullivan.