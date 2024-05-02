Prep roundup: Homier leads Continental to shutout win

May 2—SOFTBALL

Continental 15, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Gracie Homier threw a one-hit shutout, hit a home run and collected three RBI in Continental's victory.

LCC 7, Delphos Jefferson 6

Emma Skinner picked up the win for the T-Birds.

Leipsic 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Ava Henry had three hits out of the leadoff spot and Ryeleagh Butler drove in four runs for Leipsic.

Lincolnview 7, Coldwater 4; Lincolnview 8, Fort Loramie 3

Taylor Post had three hits and picked up the win against Coldwater.

McComb 15, Perry 1

Lexanna Lee had two hits for Perry in the loss. Maddy McKee drove in a run.

Van Buren 17, Cory-Rawson 0

Crestview 8, Spencerville 0

Defiance 6, Celina 2

Ansonia 7, St. Henry 6

Allen East 16, Kalida 2

Liberty-Benton 12, Miller City 1

Arlington 14, Ottoville 4

BASEBALL

Columbus Grove 15, LCC 8

Trent Wynkoop led the way for the Bulldogs with three hits and two RBI.

Bath 11, Lincolnview 4

Tyson McGee drove in three runs and Jaden Miller had three hits for Bath.

Kalida 5, Allen East 3

Ethan Wehri threw a complete game for Kalida, limiting Allen East to three runs on five hits. Bubba Smith went 2 for 4 for the Wildcats.

Van Wert 10, Celina 9

Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten picked up his 300th career win.

The Cougars got three hits each from Hayden Davis, Brylen Parker and Case Stegaman. Sam Houg collected a pair of RBI.

Brady Steinbrunner drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.

Shawnee 6, Kenton 4

Grady Kleman-Beazley, Luke Leffler and Hunter Taylor each had two hits for Kenton.

St. Marys 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Kasey Gross drove in a run and tossed a complete game for the Roughriders, limiting O-G to two runs on seven hits.

Carson and Grant Leopold had two hits each for the Titans.

Elmwood 10, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Leipsic 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Delphos St. John's 3, Crestview 0

Parkway 12, Delphos Jefferson 5

St. Henry 12, Ansonia 0

Van Buren 25, Cory-Rawson 1

Start 8, Lima Senior 3