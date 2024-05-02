Prep roundup: Homier leads Continental to shutout win
May 2—SOFTBALL
Continental 15, Pandora-Gilboa 0
Gracie Homier threw a one-hit shutout, hit a home run and collected three RBI in Continental's victory.
LCC 7, Delphos Jefferson 6
Emma Skinner picked up the win for the T-Birds.
Leipsic 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 3
Ava Henry had three hits out of the leadoff spot and Ryeleagh Butler drove in four runs for Leipsic.
Lincolnview 7, Coldwater 4; Lincolnview 8, Fort Loramie 3
Taylor Post had three hits and picked up the win against Coldwater.
McComb 15, Perry 1
Lexanna Lee had two hits for Perry in the loss. Maddy McKee drove in a run.
Van Buren 17, Cory-Rawson 0
Crestview 8, Spencerville 0
Defiance 6, Celina 2
Ansonia 7, St. Henry 6
Allen East 16, Kalida 2
Liberty-Benton 12, Miller City 1
Arlington 14, Ottoville 4
BASEBALL
Columbus Grove 15, LCC 8
Trent Wynkoop led the way for the Bulldogs with three hits and two RBI.
Bath 11, Lincolnview 4
Tyson McGee drove in three runs and Jaden Miller had three hits for Bath.
Kalida 5, Allen East 3
Ethan Wehri threw a complete game for Kalida, limiting Allen East to three runs on five hits. Bubba Smith went 2 for 4 for the Wildcats.
Van Wert 10, Celina 9
Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten picked up his 300th career win.
The Cougars got three hits each from Hayden Davis, Brylen Parker and Case Stegaman. Sam Houg collected a pair of RBI.
Brady Steinbrunner drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
Shawnee 6, Kenton 4
Grady Kleman-Beazley, Luke Leffler and Hunter Taylor each had two hits for Kenton.
St. Marys 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2
Kasey Gross drove in a run and tossed a complete game for the Roughriders, limiting O-G to two runs on seven hits.
Carson and Grant Leopold had two hits each for the Titans.
Elmwood 10, Pandora-Gilboa 0
Leipsic 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2
Delphos St. John's 3, Crestview 0
Parkway 12, Delphos Jefferson 5
St. Henry 12, Ansonia 0
Van Buren 25, Cory-Rawson 1
Start 8, Lima Senior 3