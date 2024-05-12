Prep Roundup: Greene Devils win R1-3A title; D-B wears Big 4 softball crown

(WJHL) – There was more hardware to be handed out on the baseball and softball diamond of Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.

In Region 1-3A, Greeneville and Elizabethton went into the fifth inning tied, 2-2. From there, the Greene Devils offense exploded, leading them to a 13-2 – and a region championship.

Greeneville will host Union County in Wednesday’s Sectional Series, while Elizabethton will travel to Gibbs as the Region 1-3A runner-up. The Cyclones dispatched Volunteer, 9-1, to remain alive in the postseason.

Daniel Boone pushed Dobyns-Bennett to the limit in Saturday’s District 1-4A championship, taking Game 1 of the series 1-0. The Lady Tribe rebounded in Game 2, scoring two early runs en-route to a 6-3 victory.

OTHER SCORES:

Cloudland 6, North Greene 1 (SB – D1-1A Title)

Greeneville 12, Grainger 9 (SB – D2-3A Title)

Science Hill 13, Daniel Boone 7 (BASE – R1-4A Elimination)

Science Hill 13, Morristown West 5 (BASE – R1-4A Consolation)

Volunteer 9, David Crockett 4 (BASE – R1-3A Elimination)

Elizabethton 9, Volunteer 1 (BASE – R1-3A Consolation)

West Greene 7, South Greene 1 (BASE – R1-2A Elimination)

Alcoa 11, West Greene 1 (BASE – R1-2A Consolation)

North Greene 20, Hancock Co. 4 (BASE – R1-1A Elimination)

University High 11, Washburn 4 (BASAE – R1-1A Title)

Washburn 3, North Greene 2 (BASE – R1-1A Consolation)

