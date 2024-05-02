Prep roundup: FG Girls win 4A title

May 1—Fort Gibson shot a 347 for a total of 677 in capturing the program's second Class 4A state championship in play at the Winter Creek Golf and Country Club in Blanchard.

Layne Ailshie claimed her second individual title in three years as she finished at 162 for 36 holes after her second 81, She overtook teammate and first-round leader Katelyn Rigsby, who was third at 166, one shot behind Paisley Eason of Sulphur at 165.

Gracie Young (171) gave Fort Gibson three in the top six. Teagan Graves (180) and McKenna Torix tied for 18th at 181.

Shaleigh Eldridge (178) was 13th for Hilldale, which was fifth overall at 777. Abigail Bennett (192) was 31st. Jenna Morphis (195) was 34th along with Wagoner's Hadleigh Davis. Mattie Pitman (208) rounded out Hilldale's scores in 51st in the field of 77.

Marlow was second at 731.

Girls golf

STATE

CLASS 3A AT OKLAHOMA CITY — Eufaula took 11th place as it shot a 381 for a total of 784 on the Lincoln Park course. Gracie-Jane Lasiter moved up from 23rd in round one with a final round 81, finishing 12th overall at 169.

Tahlequah Sequoyah won the team title with a 686. Megan Kalapura of Holland Hall won with a 145 total and a five-shot victory.

CLASS 5A AT MUSKOGEE GOLF CLUB — Ella Wilson, Muskogee's lone entry, finished tied for 59th individually for Muskogee as she shot 121 for a total of 231. Bishop McGuinness shot 690 for the team championship, 41 shots ahead of Carl Albert. Natalie Blonien of Altus shot 133 for a 19-stroke individual victory over Allie Justiz of McGuinness.

Soccer

BOYS

STATE

CLASS 4A

AT STILWELL — Wagoner's season came to an end as it lost 6-2 to Stilwell. Harley Baker and Kristen Collier had one goal each for the Bulldogs who finished 8-7.

AT FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson won 11-1 against rejoice Christian to advance to the second round. Simeon Adair scored three goals to lead the Tigers while Dax Friend, Rex Carr and David Undaunted all scored twice. Ty Carter and James Reed had one goal each. Carr had four assists and Friend had two while Urial Sandavol, Zander Floyd, Adair and Alex Mendez all had one. The Tigers (8-8) host Bethany Friday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS

STATE

CLASS 4A

AT FORT GIBSON — Dani Smith had the go ahead score in the second overtime to give Fort Gibson the 2-1 win over Skiatook to advance the Lady Tigers through to the second round. Carlee Scott one goal as the game was tied 1-1 through regulation and the first extra period. Lilly Whittmore registered seven saves for Fort Gibson (14-1) who host Chickasha at 6 p.m. on Friday.

CLASS 3A

AT INOLA — Porter lost 2-1 to the Lady Ironheads, as Lauren Lindell scored the only goal for the Lady Pirates as they finished their campaign at 10-4.

Update from Monday

TENNIS

GIRLS

REGIONALS

CLASS 6A AT CLAREMORE — Muskogee's Kailyn Chapuis and Sophie Stone will compete in the Oklahoma State Tennis Tournament on May 3rd and 4th. Stone and Chapius will compete as no. 1 doubles as they secured third place in the regional tournament at Claremore. They defeated the host Lady Zebras, 6-3, 6-2 but fell to Holland Hall, 0-6, 0-6. They rebounded to defeat Southeast, 6-4, 6-2 and Tulsa Edison, 6-4, 6-1.

Muskogee's Tzitlaly Pulido and Abigail Green will compete as no. 2 doubles and they took fourth place. The duo won 6-3, 6-3 over Del City, lost 0-6, 2-6 to Bishop Mcguiness, defeated Southeast 6-2, 6-2 and fell to Tulsa Edison 0-6, 3-6.

Wednesday's schedule

BASEBALL

AREA

CLASS 4A

Sallisaw at Hilldale (DH), 1 p.m.

REGIONALS

CLASS 2A

AT OKTAHA — Game 1, Oktaha vs. Hennessy, 11a.m.; Game 2, Morrison vs. Vian, 1:30 p.m.; Game 3, Oktaha-Hennessy winner vs. Morrison-Vian winner, 4 p.m.; Game 4, Oktaha-Hennessy loser vs. Morrison-Vian loser, 6:30 p.m.

AT LATTA — Game 1, Latta vs. Oklahoma Union, 11a.m.; Game 2, Haskell vs. Ketchum, 1:30 p.m.; Game 3, Latta-Oklahoma Union winner vs. Haskell-Ketchum winner, 4 p.m.; Game 4, Latta-Oklahoma Union loser vs. Haskell-Ketchum loser, 6:30 p.m.

SLOW PITCH

STATE

CLASS 3A — Caddo vs. Apache, 10 a.m.; Ripley vs. Hominy, 10 a.m.; Haskell vs. Rattan, 10 a.m.; Fairland vs. Tushka, 10 a.m.; (Semifinals) Caddo-Apache winner vs. Ripley-Hominy winner, 1 p.m.; Haskell-Rattan winner vs. Fairland-Tushka winner, 1 p.m.; State Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

BASEBALL

AREA

CLASS 4A

Sallisaw at Hilldale (DH),

REGIONALS

CLASS 6A

AT PIEDMONT — Game 1, Piedmont vs. Muskogee, 11 a.m.; Game 2, Enid vs. Norman North, 1:30 p.m.; Game 3, Piedmont-Muskogee winner vs. Enid-Norman North winner, 4 p.m.; Game 4, Piedmont-Muskogee loser vs. Enid-Norman North loser, 6:30 p.m.;

CLASS 2A

AT OKTAHA — Game 5, Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 11 a.m.; Game 6, Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 1 p.m.

AT LATTA — Game 5, Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 11 a.m.; Game 6, Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 1 p.m.

Friday's schedule

BASEBALL

AREA

CLASS 4A

Sallisaw at Hilldale (If Necessary),

REGIONALS

CLASS 6A

AT PIEDMONT — Game 5, Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.; Game 6, Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

AT OKTAHA — Game 7, If Necessary, 2 p.m.

AT LATTA — Game 7, If Necessary, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

BOYS

STATE Quarterfinals

CLASS 4A

Hilldale vs. Weatherford-Chickasha winner, 7 p.m.

Bethany at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

STATE Quarterfinals

Chickasha at Fort Gibson, 6 p.m.

Hilldale vs. Weatherford, 6 p.m.