Prep Roundup: Falcons soar past Trojans; Lady Wolves, Tribe earn wins
(WJHL) – A Mountain 7 District baseball matchup took center stage on Tuesday night, as Big 4 Conference softball teams wrapped up the regular season.
Abingdon lost an early lead, but persevered to earn the regular season sweep of John Battle, 6-3.
In Tennessee, Dobyns-Bennett heads into the district tournament with a 7-1 win over Daniel Boone. Meanwhile, West Ridge topped Science Hill softball at Winged Deer Park, 3-0.
OTHER SCORES:
Cloudland 7, Unaka 3 (SB)
David Crockett 11, Cherokee 0 (SB)
Greeneville 14, North Greene 0 (SB)
Unicoi Co. 6, Elizabethton 3 (SB)
Marion 8, Tazewell 2 (SB)
Holston 10, Honaker 9 (SB)
Patrick Henry 7, Chilhowie 3 (SB)
Eastside 11, Twin Springs 0 (SB)
Unaka 9, Cloudland 7 (BASE)
Eastside 13, Twin Springs 0 (BASE)
Lebanon 12, Graham 2 (BASE)
Tazewell 7, Marion 3 (BASE)
Richlands 4, Virginia High 3 (BASE)
Honaker 9, Holston 3 (BASE)
Chilhowie 5, Patrick Henry 4 (BASE)
Dobyns-Bennett 7, West Ridge 0 (BSOC)
Bearden 6, Greeneville 0 (BSOC)
Honaker 9, Holston 1 (BSOC)
Virginia High 7, Richlands 2 (GSOC)
John Battle 6, Lee High 1 (GSOC)
