PREP ROUNDUP: Fairview, Vinemont fall in playoffs

Apr. 19—The season came to a close for Fairview and Vinemont on Friday following series losses in the first round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs.

The Aggies fell to Madison Academy (4-0, 9-3) — while the Eagles lost to Gordo (11-1, 8-2).

Fairview finished the spring 21-13-1 — the program's most wins since 1997. Vinemont also had a strong campaign, recording a 17-8 mark.

See capsules and other local roundup below.

------

Madison Academy 4, Fairview 0 (Game 1)

------

Madison Academy 9, Fairview 3 (Game 2)

Lucas West: 2-for-2, RBI

Lincoln Wright: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K

------

Gordo 11, Vinemont 1 (Game 1)

------

Gordo 8, Vinemont 2 (Game 2)

Jake Hale: 2-for-3 (HR), RBI

Josh Rhodes: 2-for-3

------

Friday, April 19

Prep Softball

Cleveland 13, Cold Springs 10

Kortnie Williams: 3-for-3

Adriana Young: 2-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs

Kaydance Williams: 2 RBIs

------

Cullman 3, Pisgah 3

Reese Hopper: HR, 2 RBIs

------

Good Hope 9, Hanceville 8

Maggie O'Neil: 2 RBIs

Addyson Burgess: Walk-off 1B

Zoe Pitts: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs