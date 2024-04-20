PREP ROUNDUP: Fairview, Vinemont fall in playoffs
Apr. 19—The season came to a close for Fairview and Vinemont on Friday following series losses in the first round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs.
The Aggies fell to Madison Academy (4-0, 9-3) — while the Eagles lost to Gordo (11-1, 8-2).
Fairview finished the spring 21-13-1 — the program's most wins since 1997. Vinemont also had a strong campaign, recording a 17-8 mark.
See capsules and other local roundup below.
------
Madison Academy 4, Fairview 0 (Game 1)
------
Madison Academy 9, Fairview 3 (Game 2)
Lucas West: 2-for-2, RBI
Lincoln Wright: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K
------
Gordo 11, Vinemont 1 (Game 1)
------
Gordo 8, Vinemont 2 (Game 2)
Jake Hale: 2-for-3 (HR), RBI
Josh Rhodes: 2-for-3
------
Friday, April 19
Prep Softball
Cleveland 13, Cold Springs 10
Kortnie Williams: 3-for-3
Adriana Young: 2-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs
Kaydance Williams: 2 RBIs
------
Cullman 3, Pisgah 3
Reese Hopper: HR, 2 RBIs
------
Good Hope 9, Hanceville 8
Maggie O'Neil: 2 RBIs
Addyson Burgess: Walk-off 1B
Zoe Pitts: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs