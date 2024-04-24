PREP ROUNDUP: Fairview blanks Brindlee Mountain 12-0; Bates' clutch HR lifts Cullman over Jasper

Apr. 23—Fairview's softball team shut out Brindlee Mountain 12-0 in five innings on Tuesday to improve to 14-8 this season.

The Aggies sent 12 batters to the plate in a seven-run first inning that included four straight doubles — Emily Benson, Kylie Kovar, Ayda Payne and Addison Phillips — to open the contest. Allison Davis followed with a two-run homer before Isabella Lopez and Benson delivered RBI singles later in the frame.

Fairview added to its lead in the second inning on an RBI double from Ava Pruett and two-run single by Kallie Trussell. In the third frame, Allison Davis worked a bases-loaded walk and Kovar eventually came around to score on a Brindlee Mountain error to cap the offensive production for the home team.

Payne, meanwhile, scattered four hits and three strikeouts over five strong innings. She — along with Benson, Kovar, Phillips, Davis and Lopez — each tallied two hits. Pruett, Trussell and Ralie Gaines notched one hit apiece.

Fairview honored its three seniors — Davis, Lopez and Trussell — prior to the game.

See more local roundup below.

------

Meek 5, Cold Springs 2

Kaydance Williams: 3-for-4

Adriana Young: 2-for-3, RBI

------

Cullman 11, Jasper 9

Taylor Au: 3-for-4, RBI

Kynlei Storey: 2-for-4, RBI

Dracen Bates: HR, 3 RBIs

Reese Hopper: HR, 2 RBIs

Brooklyn Morton: HR, 2 RBIs

Hattie Graham: 2 RBIs

*Bates hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning

------

Good Hope 8, Holly Pond 6

Carley Adams: 3-for-4

Maggie O'Neil: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Lizzy Steed: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kylee Smith: 2 RBIs

Ellie Burks: 3-for-4, RBI

------

Falkville 13, Vinemont 1