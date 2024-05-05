Prep roundup: Bath tops Miller City

May 5—BASEBALL

Bath 12, Miller City 5

Joel Rasor went 2 for 3, drove in two runs and scored four times in Bath's seven-run victory. Tyson McGee also scored three times.

Owen Thobe went 2 for 4 with one RBI for Miller City.

Allen East 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Jackson Thompson hit a two-run homer and Donovan Kennedy picked up the win with a complete game, limiting Ottawa-Glandorf to three hits and one earned run.

Crestview 1, Van Wert 0; Crestview 11, Ada 10

Bryson Penix picked up the win against Van Wert after throwing six shutout innings.

Hunter Jones scored Crestview's lone run.

Coldwater 6, Fort Loramie 5

Braylen Harlamert, Mason Welsch, and Cale Wenning each had two hits, while Kenny Bailey had three hits for the Cavaliers in the one-run victory.

Fort Jennings 3, Columbus Grove 2

Adam Luersman, Brandt Menke and Owen Cavelage each had two hits for Fort Jennings. Evan Ellerbrock recorded two RBI.

Kyle Hopkins drove in two runs for Columbus Grove.

Shawnee 5, Delphos St. John's 1

Russia 15, Fort Recovery 0; Russia 2, Fort Recovery 1

Arcadia 6, Bluffton 2

Hardin Northern 3, Spencerville 2

Arlington 6, Cory-Rawson 5

Versailles 9, Parkway 2

Jonathan Alder 4, Wapakoneta 0

Olentangy Berlin 5, Defiance 3

Celina 10, Lima Senior 0

SOFTBALL

LCC 10, Perry 4

Emma Skinner struck out 14 batters and Melana Badea had three hits for LCC.

Makenna Dray drove in two runs for Perry.

Coldwater 8, Sylvania Southview 0; Coldwater 10, Fort Recovery 8

Madison Wendel hit three home runs against Fort Recovery. Wendel also notched her 1000th career strikeout and broke the MAC career home run record with 42.

Fort Recovery 7, Marion Local 4

Emma Will and Jenna Homan had two hits each for Fort Recovery. Ella Schoen and Alexis Grisez drove in two runs apiece.

Sylvania Southview 14, Marion Local 3

Elida 14, Van Wert 2

Parkway 10, Versailles 9

Celina 9, Lima Senior 3

Clay 8, Defiance 3

Findlay 10, Shawnee 0; Findlay 7, Shawnee 1

Holgate 11, Ottoville 10

Arlington 18, Cory-Rawson 3

Hardin Northern 10, Arlington 0; Hardin Northern 2, Spencerville 0