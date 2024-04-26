Prep report: Lumberjacks edge Hawks on baseball diamond

Apr. 25—Niko Gentilini's RBI single in the fifth inning decided a tight Lake Superior Conference baseball game for Cloquet, 2-1 at Ed Mettner Field in Cloquet.

Brady Winfield allowed one run on three hits in six innings for Cloquet, with Cam Lukovsky's sacrifice fly for Hermantown in the third inning the only blemish on the scoreboard.

The Lumberjacks responded with a sac fly of their own by Wyatt Preteau. Lukovsky allowed one run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings for Hermantown, while Jacob Evanson took the loss in relief, also allowing one run on two hits.

Finn Furcht struck out 10 Warriors in Thursday's home win, allowing one run on two hits.

Isaak Sertich had a pair of hits out of the leadoff spot for Esko, while Trent Ondrus drove in three runs on an RBI double and an error.

The Rails were held to just two hits by the Warriors, who made a first-inning run hold up for the victory on Thursday in Proctor.

Tyler Berglund doubled and took the hard-luck loss, allowing one unearned run on six hits in a complete game. He struck out eight.

Blake Olson gave the Panthers five strong innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Ben Pretasky had a pair of triples, while Austin Olson had two hits and a run-scoring sacrifice bunt.

A well-timed doubled play bailed the Bombers out of a jam in the seventh inning in Two Harbors.

Barnum took a 4-0 lead into the final frame, but the Agates scored three on two hits, two walks, an error and a wild pitch before lining into a double play for the game's last two outs.

Eli Gilbertson had a pair of doubles in a 3-for-4 day for Barnum, while Connor Blake had a pair of hits and allowed one run on four hits on the mound.

Jared Schultz was in control on Thursday, April 25, allowing one run on three hits in a six-inning complete game. He struck out 11 and walked none.

In contrast, the Green Eagles drew 10 free passes and six more were hit by pitches, as N/SS had only three hits, two of them by Abe Ahlberg, who doubled and homered.

The Wolfpack routed their offense through Ella Brisbois, who scored nine times for half her team's total in the win at Hermantown High School.

Grace Karakas added three goals for Duluth, while Gracyn Schipper and Nia Kramer added two apiece.

Lily Bruno made seven saves.

Melania Luostari had a three-run double and an RBI triple in her three-hit game as the Spartans rolled at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Superior hung a 5 on the scoreboard in the third and fourth innings to take command of the game, finishing with 16 hits. Alayna Degraef also had three hits, while four other players had two.

Esko racked up 18 hits in a big win over the Greyhounds on Thursday, April 25.

Elly Barta went 4-for-4 and scored twice, while Bailey Plante and Brooklyn McKibbon added three hits apiece.

Keira Leach pitched, allowing one run on four hits in six innings.

The Mariners have won seven games in a row after a season-opening loss, taking this one easily behind a hit parade, with five players recording two apiece.

Madison Ollman had a double, a homer and four RBIs, and also pitched, allowing one run on our hits with six strikeouts over five innings.

The Raptors strung together offense at just the right time, as a succession of two walks and four singles led to a game-winning four-run seventh inning.

Jaylah Crane finished 3-for-3 and scored the tying run on Kaydence Moench's single, which was followed by a go-ahead RBI single by Kiara Ankrum. Laura Rubesh also had three hits, while Abby Mitchell and Ankrum posted two.

Mitchell struck out 10 Rebels and allowed six runs (five unearned) on five hits.

Mackenzie Hoffman had a pair of hits for MLWR.

The Lumberjacks had a strong performance on their home courts against the Spartans, collecting all six of their points in straight sets.

No. 1 singles Ethan Lavan was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Vinnie Thiesen, while at No. 1 doubles, Ethan Doty and Max Sundquist of CEC won 6-1, 6-1 over Aaron Moen and Paolo Pagnucci.

Superior claimed its lone point at No. 4 singles, where Jack Mueller outlasted CEC's Tommy Radosevich 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.