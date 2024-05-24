PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Brodie Garber accepts vacant head coach spot at Fairfield

May 23—BENTON — A familiar name in the coaching game is headed back to the first seat on the sideline next season at Fairfield.

Brodie Garber, the 2023 Fairfield girls basketball state championship head coach, will be moving up on the boys sideline next season after spending the 2024 campaign as an assistant under former head coach Derek Hinen.

Hinen departed a little more than week ago to take the same head coach position in a closer location to his family.

"We are thrilled to have Brodie take over the program," athletic director Mark Engle said in a post on X by Fairfield Athletics Thursday. "He handed the girls program over to coach Hartman in tremendous shape. He inherits a strong program from coach Hinen. We can't wait to see how he impacts the boys side as the head coach."

Garber is 180-89 in his 11 seasons as head coach of the girls program. In 2023, he led the Falcons and his daughter Brea to a state championship. He was also named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association District 1 Coach of the Year that season — his second time winning such award with the first coming in 2018.

After the boys basketball team dropped out at the semistate round this past season, Garber went over to the tennis courts to coach the Falcons in the spring. The team compiled a 12-3 record, winning the NECC before losing to NorthWood in the sectional championship.

"I am excited to be named the head basketball coach at Fairfield," Garber said in a statement. "I have enjoyed leading several other teams here at Fairfield and I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve in this capacity."

During his career, Garber has compiled two Northeast Corner Conference titles, four sectional and three regional titles. Garber-led teams have only finished under .500 once. The new head coach is also a Fairfield graduate and has coached the baseball team as well during his tenure.

Fairfield and Garber will have his work cut out for him this upcoming season. The Falcons lose four of their five starters from their 20-7 regional championship team. One of the returnees will be Garber's son Brant, who will be a junior next season after being one of the first guys off the bench this past season.

