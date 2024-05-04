Prep baseball playoffs: Chaminade gets walk-off single in seventh to defeat Chaparral

Adam Batmanian of Chaminade threw five scoreless innings of relief in 3-2 playoff win over Chaparral. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

High school baseball in Southern California is second to none. You never know when you might be facing a future major league pitcher. Scouts were out en force in West Hills on Friday to watch Chaparral senior pitcher Braylon Doughty take on Chaminade in a Southern Section Division 3 playoff opener. Doughty, an Oklahoma State commit, came in with 77 strikeouts in 44 innings.

"He was good," Chaparral catcher Caydin Wilson said.

Doughty had eight strikeouts going to the bottom of the seventh inning in a 2-2 tie. That's when Wilson found himself at the plate with one out, two strikes and the winning run on third. He hit Doughty's 98th pitch up the middle for a single to drive in the winning run of a 3-2 victory.

"Oh my gosh. I'm ecstatic. That was awesome," Wilson said.

No hit was more important than the two-run 300-foot single by Matt Churchill in the third that tied the score for Chaminade at 2-2. The ball went off the net in right field.

Chaminade received a terrific relief performance from Adam Batmanian, who threw five hitless and scoreless innings. He walked onto the mound fired up and left in the seventh fired up.

"I pride myself on energy," he said.

Chaminade moves on to the second round Tuesday against host Mission Viejo, a 3-0 winner over Santa Barbara. Keenan Anzai threw a shutout.

Corona 1, El Dorado 0: Billy Carlson led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a home run to right field to give No. 1 Corona a Division 1 victory. Travis Maxwell of El Dorado had shut out the Panthers for six innings with one walk and no strikeouts. Corona was able to get by with using pitcher Ethan Schiefelbein for four innings, then closing with Jake Skelskey for the final three innings. They gave up two hits.

Cypress 5, Calabasas 2: Nick Montgomery hit a two-run home run to lead Cypress to a Division 1 win. Wyatt Rosales threw a complete game.

Foothill 7, South Hills 5: Tyler Hawkins had two hits and two RBIs for Foothill.

Santa Margarita 7, Tesoro 0: Cade Townsend struck out 11, walked one and threw a three-hitter for the Eagles.

Mater Dei 5, Damien 0: Wylan Moss threw a four-hit shutout to allow the Monarchs to host Corona on Tuesday in a rematch of the Boras Classic final.

Aquinas 7, Garden Grove Pacifica 2: Landon Young hit a two-run home run and finished with three RBIs.

Beckman 1, Temescal Canyon 0: Zach Ireland gave up one hit in seven innings and drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to win it for Beckman.

Corona Centennial 2, Lakewood 1: Espn Simpson and Jaden McNeely combined on a three-hitter. Aiden Simpson and Wyatt Arellano each had two hits.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 16, Torrance 1: Dom Cadiz hit a grand slam, double and finished with six RBIs to lead the Knights. He and Kai Gonzaga each had three hits.

Harvard-Westlake 7, Norco 2: The Wolverines broke open a 2-2 game and will play at Bonita on Tuesday. Duncan Marsten struck out six in six innings.

Huntington Beach 11, Corona Santiago 2: Matt Hansen had five RBIs with a three-run home run and two-run double to lead the Oilers.

Bonita 15, JSerra 2: Diego Villa finished with two hits and four RBIs to help Bonita eliminate two-time defending Division 1 champion JSerra.

San Dimas 3, West Ranch 2: The Saints made a three-run first inning hold up in a Division 1 win. Kody King threw five innings for the win.

La Mirada 4, Oaks Christian 3: Tyler Primanto hit a home run to help La Mirada hold off the Lions.

Gahr 5, Fullerton 2: JoJo Elijaik finished with three hits to lead Gahr.

Vista Murrieta 12, Long Beach Millikan 2: Brady Luyben contributed three hits and four RBIs for Vista Murrieta.

Santa Monica 5, Nogales 0: Jackson Klein struck out eight and threw his third no-hitter of the season.

La Salle 8, El Rancho 0: Adrian Hernandez gave up two hits in six shutout innings.

St. John Bosco 14, Grace Brethren 0: Noah Everly had two hits and three RBIs, and five pitchers combined on a four-hitter for St. John Bosco in Division 3.

Los Alamitos 5, Walnut 0: Jack Lorenz threw a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts.

Corona del Mar 6, Burbank 0: Nick Salmon had a home run and Dillon Lane had three RBIs in a Division 3 win.

Taft 1, El Camino Real 0: Anthony Ruggier threw shutout ball for 6 1/3 innings and also had the winning RBI.

Granada Hills 5, Cleveland 0: Alex Schmidt threw five shutout innings and Jackson Lyons had two hits and two RBIs.

