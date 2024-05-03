PREP BASEBALL: Fountain Central shuts out Attica

May 2—VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central pitcher Ayden Batchelor had eight strikeouts and gave up three hits as the Mustangs beat Attica 8-0 on Thursday.

Owen Acton had a home run and three RBIs for the Mustangs, while Spencer Krout had two hits and a RBI and Cole Garbison and Noah Dodson each had one RBI.

The Mustangs are 7-10 and will play Riverton Parke on Tuesday.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Fountain Central 8, Attica 0

Attica'000'000'0'— '0 '3' 3

F. Central'000'404'x'—'8'7'0

WP — Ayden Batchelor. LP — Abe Remaklus. Two or more hits — FC: Spencer Krout. 2B — FC: Batchelor. HR — FC: Owen Acton. RBIs — FC: Acton 3, Cole Garbison, Krout, Noah Dodson.