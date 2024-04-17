PREP BASEBALL: Danville falls to Covington

Apr. 16—COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington baseball team scored six runs in the fifth inning to get the lead and held on for a 8-5 six-inning win over Danville on Tuesday.

Kaden Smith had three hits and a RBI for the Trojans, while Kyven Hill had two hits and a RBI, Kolten Haymaker had two RBIs and Cian Moore and Austin Stein each had one RBI.

Brody Boyd had two hits for the Vikings, while Jake Garrison and Cameron Feuerborn each had one RBI.

The Vikings will try to regroup at home on Wednesday against Urbana, while Covington will play West Lafayette on Friday.

At Covington, Ind.

Covington 8, Danville 5

Danville'011'210'— '5 '4' 2

Covington'011'06x'—'8'7'0

WP — Cian Moore. LP — Kody Meeker. Two or more hits — D: Brody Boyd C: Kaden Smith 3, Kyven Hill. 2B — C: Smith, Hill. 3B — C: Moore. HR — D: Cameron Feuerborn. RBIs — D: Feuerborn, Jake Garrison C: Kolten Haymaker 2, Moore, Hill, Smith, Austin Stein.