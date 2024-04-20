Premier League winners - Full list of every champion
The thrilling three-way race for the 2023-24 Premier League Trophy has Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool all alive for the crown with under a month of fixtures left on the docket.
This season's title race comes on the heels of the 2022-23 season campaign, an epic title battle played out before Manchester City finished ahead of Arsenal to seal a third-straight title.
With Manchester City hunting down Arsenal in the final months of the campaign, it made you think back to some of the great teams, and champions, in the past.
From Manchester United’s legendary treble-winning side to Arsenal’s Invincibles and the Leicester City fairytale, there have been so many amazing title winners over the 30 seasons of the Premier League.
Below you will find a list of every Premier League winner since the league was formed in 1992-93, with just seven teams being able to call themselves champions since that campaign.
Premier League winners - List of every champion
1992-93: Manchester United
1993-94: Manchester United
1994-95: Blackburn Rovers
1995-96: Manchester United
1996-97: Manchester United
1997-98: Arsenal
1998-99: Manchester United
1999-00: Manchester United
2000-01: Manchester United
2001-02: Arsenal
2002-03: Manchester United
2003-04: Arsenal
2004-05: Chelsea
2005-06: Chelsea
2006-07: Manchester United
2007-08: Manchester United
2008-09: Manchester United
2009-10: Chelsea
2010-11: Manchester United
2011-12: Manchester City
2012-13: Manchester United
2013-14: Manchester City
2014-15: Chelsea
2015-16: Leicester City
2016-17: Chelsea
2017-18: Manchester City
2018-19: Manchester City
2019-20: Liverpool
2020-21: Manchester City
2021-22: Manchester City
2022-23: Manchester City