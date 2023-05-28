Premier League relegation battle live: Leeds and Everton down as it stands - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Relegation battle scores:

Everton 0 Bournemouth 0

Leeds 0 Tottenham 2

Leicester 1 West Ham 0

05:42 PM

Evertonians turning to prayer

Everton fan - Reuters

Everton should be ahead. Gray is in the six yard area and he has a chance to head it home, but he has fluffed his lines and nodded it tamely straight at the keeper. Dear me. That was a gilt-edged chance.

05:39 PM

GOAL! It's two for Spurs

and Leeds United now look doomed.

Kane sets it up with a bit of class, flicking the ball over the head of an opponent, powers forward, slips it to Porro out on the right, who tucks it away with a cool finish.

And the Elland Road fans are making their feelings known, Luke Edwards reports: "The Leeds fans have had enough, serenading the players with chants about not being fit to wear the shirt before turning their anger on the board, urging owner Andrea Radrizzani to sell up and head home to Italy (this is the polite version). Just as they had in the first half, Leeds conceded inside the first two minutes of the second half, Kane passing through the middle of the defence for Pedro Porro to score. It looks like Leeds' three year stay in the Premier League is over."

05:37 PM

Doesn't sound like

Everton are making any changes just yet.

05:36 PM

Back underway

At Everton and Leicester, just about to restart at Leeds.

05:35 PM

Soccer Special

funny bits and clips now on Sky. A lot of yelping. Very good.

05:28 PM

Here is Luke Edwards

"Leeds have huffed and puffed and have dominated territory and possession, but outside of set pieces they lack a goal threat. Been a problem all season and their club record January signing, a forward, Georginho Rutter, is on the bench.

"The failure to get their recruitment right is as much to blame as anything else for their predicament and the young Frenchman looked an odd signing when he arrived and three different managers have not trusted him to start games! So what was the point in signing him?

"There were a few boos from the home crowd at half time but the Leeds fans are keeping their spirits up with some gallows humour, including the chant "'Leeds, Leeds are falling apart again'..."

05:27 PM

Been a bruising afternoon

so far for those of an Everton persuasion.

AFC Bournemouth's Adam Smith in action with Everton's Dwight McNeil - Reuters

05:18 PM

Half time situation

Leicester are the first to finish their first half. Leicester lead West Ham 1-0 and as it stands Leicester are staying up.

Leeds are trailing Spurs 1-0.

Everton are 0-0.

Here is Jason Burt: "Half-time at Goodison Park and Everton have done nowhere near enough to gain the win that would guarantee their Premier League survival. They are paying a heavy price for not having a centre-forward, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and, so far, it has been far too comfortable for Bournemouth. Everton becoming increasingly desperate in appealing for penalties but are being rightly ignored by referee Stuart Attwell."

05:16 PM

Everton panic stations

Tarkowski with a blunder, he's let Bournemouth in.... Mina with a key block to deny Solanke.

But now here come Everton, two good saves in a row from the Bournemouth keeper.

05:12 PM

with what might prove to be a priceless goal.

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes scores their first goal past West Ham United's Lukasz Fabianski - Reuters

Quality.

That’s a ridiculously composed finish from Barnes given the circumstances. Still weird that he was on the bench at Newcastle. — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) May 28, 2023

05:11 PM

Leeds

Spurs very close to making it two as Harry Kane receives the ball but, surprisingly for Harry, his touch lets him down.

05:06 PM

GOAL! Leicester are 1-0 ahead

Harvey Barnes with a big of magic, cutting in from the left and slipping it home, that is a lovely bit of class under a lot of pressure. Leicester 1 West Ham 0

And this means that Leicester leapfrog Everton, and the Toffees are going down as it stands.

LEICESTER TAKE THE LEAD! 🦊



As it stands they are OUT of the relegation zone 😱 pic.twitter.com/fJjDATrDrL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

05:02 PM

Nearly, nearly for Everton

Everton looking pretty good now, Gana drives forward and lets rip. Tipped over the bar.

Sean Dyche going for it - Getty

Here is Jason Burt: "Almost the goal Everton dream of as Amadou Onana plays in Idrissa Gana Gueye, whose shot is superbly tipped over by Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers. In a sign of how much it means Onana drops to the turf and beats the ground with frustration with his right hand. Meanwhile Everton fans getting frustrated at what they feel is time wasting by Bournemouth."

04:59 PM

Leicester just went

very close. Iheanacho has clipped the bar.

SO CLOSE FOR IHEANACHO 😱 pic.twitter.com/srVVGOX7DH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

04:58 PM

Meanwhile...

... at the other end of the table, if you want to check in on the race for the European places, follow with this blog.

Here is Luke Edwards at Elland Road: "Leeds have actually played really well since conceding and have pinned Spurs back inside their own half. Robin Koch definitely should have equalised with a free header eight yards out and Adam Forshaw has just had a goal bound effort deflected wide. There is a mood of defiance inside Elland Road and the team do look capable of getting back into this match and with it the survival fight -- "

04:54 PM

As it stands

Everton, who are getting into it a bit against Bournemouth, are staying up.

Leeds, trailing at home to Spurs, are going down, and Leicester along with them.

Here is Jason Burt from Goodison Park: "Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers is down injured and manager Gary O'Neil uses the time while he is treated for a tactical team talk. Everton have gradually been getting on top, without really threatening but with the crowd behind them their momentum could be crucial. Predictably frantic but the fans really are trying to will Everton over the line."

04:50 PM

Sam hearing that the buffet's vegan-only

Sam Allardyce, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

04:45 PM

Paul Merson on Everton

"If you were a Leicester fan you would be well pleased with how Bournemouth are doing [at Goodison]. I thought Everton would come out a hundred miles an hour but Bournemouth are comfortable and the crowd are getting a bit restless."

04:43 PM

Bit more on Kane

has he nailed the Leeds coffin shut?

⚽️ Harry Kane has scored his 350th senior career goal (279 Tottenham, 5 Leyton Orient, 9 Millwall, 2 Leicester, 55 England)



He becomes the 1st player to have more than one run of scoring in 6+ successive away PL appearances pic.twitter.com/apdmowWk7W — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 28, 2023

04:38 PM

Bianca Westwood

with a nice bit about a legend of the game departing, much loved, gives it the big build up.... and says Frank Lampard's caretaker spell at Chelsea is coming to a close.

Jeff Stelling: "One of the nice things about leaving will be not having to link to Bianca every week."

04:34 PM

Harry Kane!

has netted for Spurs at Leeds, side foot finish, that's Harry's 31st goal of the season and Leeds are 0-1 down before you know it.

The worst start for Leeds, cut open, and the marksman Kane did the rest. They did check it for offside but Var is not going to come to Leeds' rescue.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates - Stu Forster/Getty Images

Here is m'colleague Luke Edwards: "Oh dear, if this is his last game for Spurs Harry Kane has marked in with a goal after less than two minutes, a first time shot swept beyond Leeds goalkeeper Joel Robles. Incredibly, embarrassingly, Kane had been left completely unmarked inside the area by a team that lined up with a five man defence."

04:33 PM

Kick off

at the three grounds. West Ham have got an early corner, Leicester clear it.

04:30 PM

Andre Marriner

is reffing his final Premier League game. The West Midlands whistler famously sent off the wrong Arsenal player in 2014.

04:26 PM

Foxes fans

Leicester fans - Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

04:21 PM

Meanwhile....

it's penalties in Stockport vs Carlisle in the play off... Carlisle have done it! Jeff Stelling, of course, has the key stat to hand - the lad who has tucked the winning pen away for Carlisle had only ever scored one goal for the club.. Carlisle are going into League One, congratulations.

04:20 PM

Kick offs imminent

kick off is coming up about ten minutes from now. We will be following all three of these games as Everton play at home to Bournemouth, Leeds United at home to Tottenham and Leicester City at home to West Ham United.

Not directly relevant to relegation of course, but could be a significant day in the career of this Premier League great. Could this be Harry Kane's last game for Spurs.

Harry Kane - Action Images via Reuters

04:15 PM

And here is Chris Bascombe

from Everton.

"Already a hum of anxiety around Goodison pre-match. Dyche is moving from his favoured 4-4-2 because of injuries and the back five is currently rehearsing its offside trap, James Garner assuming the right wing back role. Where will Everton;s matchwinner come from? Set-plays, set-plays. set-plays."

04:14 PM

Here's Luke Edwards

Luke has got his eye on Leeds for us.

"Is this going to be Harry Kane's last game for Tottenham? Is this going to be Sam Allardyce's final game as a Premier League manager. Will Leeds keep him on if they are relegated to try and get them out of the Championship?

There are so many questions hanging in the air at Elland Road but the main one is can Leeds pull off a mission impossible style escape, save themselves from relegation and send Everton and Leicester down instead?

The mood among fans, having spoken to a few on the way here, is that this is going to be a step too far and life in the Championship beckons again. We shall see."

04:03 PM

Permutations/who needs what

What do Everton, Leicester or Leeds need to avoid relegation?

One of three will survive. Everton's fate is in their own hands. If they beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park they will survive and Leicester and Leeds will be relegated.

Leicester must beat West Ham at home. Dean Smith’s team have a superior goal difference to Everton, so a victory combined with dropped points by Everton would see Leicester stay up and Everton go down.

Leeds need to beat Spurs and hope the other two results go their way. In all likelihood, Leeds require three points, Leicester failing to win and an Everton defeat to stay up.

There is a scenario in which a Leeds win and Everton draw sees Allardyce’s team finish above Everton on goals scored or goal difference. However, this would require Leeds to win by three goals or more.

Leicester’s goal difference is significantly better than Leeds’s though, so the Yorkshire club would still need Leicester to drop points in order to stay up.

03:59 PM

Sean Dyche

"We are stretched today, but we think we have put a team out that can take on the challenge. Our mentality has been growing and I want to see that more today."

03:58 PM

Jordan PIckford on Sky

"We need full commitment, the fans are right behind us."

03:57 PM

Not even started yet...

.... and this chap can't watch!

fan at Goodison - PA

03:56 PM

Leeds wall

A mural of former players Paul Madeley, Jack Charlton and Peter Lorimer is seen outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

03:37 PM

Teams for Leeds

Leeds: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Cooper, Struijk, McKennie, Forshaw, Koch, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Meslier, Firpo, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Greenwood, Mullen.

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Emerson, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Bissouma, Skipp, Son, Kulusevski, Kane. Subs: Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Austin, Craig, Alonso, Abbott.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

03:36 PM

Teams for Leicester

Leicester: Iversen, Castagne, Faes, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Iheanacho. Subs: Vardy, Smithies, Souttar, Amartey, Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Mendy, Praet, Tete.

West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Coufal, Aguerd, Cresswell, Downes, Rice, Benrahma, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio. Subs: Zouma, Lanzini, Areola, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Ogbonna, Soucek, Emerson Palmieri.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

03:32 PM

Teams for Everton

Everton: Pickford, Coady, Mina, Tarkowski, McNeil, Gueye, Garner, Onana, Doucoure, Gray, Iwobi. Subs: Holgate, Keane, Begovic, Maupay, Lonergan, McAllister, Simms, Welch.

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Billing, Lerma, Brooks, Christie, Ouattara, Solanke. Subs: Stephens, Cook, Mepham, Randolph, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Anthony, Sadi.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Coady back for his first start since February, he came off the bench against Man City earlier in the month.

03:31 PM

Paul Merson on Sky Sports News

"I'd be shocked if Everton don't win today. Bournemouth have got nothing to play for. There will be drama along the way, no doubt about that."

03:30 PM

Sue Smith, Everton fan, on Sky Sports News

"I am as nervous as anything. Hoping that Merse brings us some good luck please."

03:17 PM

Handy graphic

Only one will survive, who you got? 👀 pic.twitter.com/3nIfpQwnKv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

03:07 PM

Flares in fashion

General view of Everton fans with flares outside the stadium before the match - Reuters

02:53 PM

Premier League statuses at stake!

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of this afternoon's Premier League games; we will be focusing on the live scores and updates from the matches involving Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City.

Everton are at home to Bournemouth. Leeds United are at home to Tottenham. Leicester City are at home to West Ham United. All of the matches kick off at 4.30pm.

The state of play is as follows: Everton are 17th with 33 points. Leicester 18th with 31 points. Leeds 19th with 31 points. Everton's goal difference is -24. Leicester's, much the best, just -18. Leeds - 27.

Who needs what? Well, Everton are definitely staying up if they win. If Everton draw, they are still okay as long as Leicester don't win.

Leicester have to win, but even then their fate is not in their hands and they need a favour from Bournemouth.

Leeds need to win but will still need Bournemouth to help them out.

Leicester boss Dean Smith says: "We are a few points short of where I expected to be and that's why it has come down to the last one. This would be a very proud day if we do it, but we have to win our game and rely on other results. Each escape will have its own merits, the one at Villa with four games to go was seven points. That in itself was a big ask, this has been a big ask and hopefully we can do it."

"This league is precarious. You've got to have really good models now to stay in the league. You look at Brighton and Brentford, two really good models of clubs, one I know very well because I worked there. It is hard. You need the finance behind it but it's not just about finance as you can see in Brentford's case. There are many different ways to stay in the league but it's a real tough league. Very quickly you can go and lose two or three games on the spin. All of a sudden that just drains the confidence of players."

Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce has admitted that Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani is "hugely frustrated and disappointed. He didn't expect at the start of the season that the club would be in this position.

"He didn't expect he would have to employ three managers to get out of this position. He's hugely frustrated. The only way you sort that out is at the end of the season, have a look at the whole structure of the football club, and do whatever needs to be done.

"But in the meantime the only focus is one big game, one massive game for the players and for us all in controlling the destiny of Leeds, only by winning and hoping that other people lose. It's not what we wanted, but it's the position we're in."

