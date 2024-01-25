Premier League quiz: Can you name this current or former player?

Think you know your Premier League players?

See if you can name this current or former footballer from the clues we've given you.

If you don't get it right first time, just press play again to have another go. And if you really can't get the answer, then go to the link below to find out who it is.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please head here to take the quiz.

You may also like:

A three-way image of mobile phones displaying screenshots from the BBC's Premier League club pages

Where next?...