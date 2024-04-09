Premier League Power Rankings - Week 32 of the 2023-24 season

The Premier League season has just two to go and there is still everything to play for up and down the league.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table ]

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are locked in an incredible battle for the title, while top four, European spots and at least one relegation spot looks like going down to the wire too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find out Premier League Power Rankings based on the current form of all 20 clubs.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 32

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Burnley - Even

18. Crystal Palace - Down 3

17. Nottingham Forest - Up 1

16. Brentford - Down 2

The Blades are scrapping away but relegation will soon be confirmed. Chris Wilder is building something for next season in the Championship and their draw against Chelsea proved that Sheffield United could come straight back up. Burnley are just about out of time in their relegation battle too. Vincent Kompany's side just aren't able to get over the line in games and that will cost them their Premier League status. Palace have just one win in their six games under Oliver Glasner and with a tough run of games coming up they will be nervously looking over their shoulder towards the bottom three. Nottingham Forest are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and got a big win against Fulham, but they just haven't been consistent enough. Can Nuno shore things up at the back? Brentford need to improve defensively too as they've won just two of their last 18 games. Thomas Frank's side should be fine as they have enough in attack but only the current bottom three have conceded more goals than them this season.

The scrappers

15. Brighton - Down 3

14. Everton - Up 3

13. Luton Town - Up 3

12. Fulham - Down 3

11. Wolves - Down 6

The Seagulls are doing okay in-between the boxes but they have lost their clinical edge and Roberto De Zerbi's side have run out of steam with just one win in their last six as their European hopes are fading. Everton have suffered another points deduction (this time two points) but they're still out of the relegation zone as Dyche has them so organized defensively and Calvert-Lewin is back causing problems, and scoring goals, up top. The Toffees have the fourth-best defense in the league when it comes to conceding goals. Luton are putting up one heck of a fight to stay in the Premier League and their late win against Bournemouth (their first win in 11) has kept them within touching distance of safety. Given all of their injuries, the Hatters only being in the relegation zone on goal difference at this point of the season is a miracle. Fulham have won one of their last five games and their faint hopes of European qualification are fading as Marco Silva's side keep making big defensive mistakes. Wolves are bemoaning refereeing decisions but with just one win in their last five the wheels have come off their unexpected European push and that has coincided with injuries to key attacking players.

The promising bunch

10. Bournemouth - Up 3

9. Manchester United - Down 2

8. Chelsea - Even

7. Aston Villa - Down 1

6. West Ham United - Up 4

Bournemouth have won four of their last six games and Andoni Iraola's side are a lot of fun to watch and their high-pressing destroys the confidence of opponents. Manchester United's confidence is all over the place at the moment with one win in their last six and Erik ten Hag's men have put in some shocking displays in that run. They did scrap for a draw against Liverpool but that was more about their individual quality as defensively they just can't stop opponents having so many shots on goal. The award to the most bizarre team this season goes to Chelsea as they beat Man United in a thriller, then drew at bottom club Sheffield United. Pochettino is enraged by giving up so many late goals and the Blues seem to play really well against the big boys but switch off against teams further down the table. Aston Villa have won just one of their last five games and conceded 12 goals in that stretch and it has come as pressure is mounting with Tottenham overtaking them in the race for fourth place. Still, Emery's side have Conference League quarterfinals and a late-season push to finish in fourth. It's not all bad but they have to start defending better as key injuries in that area of the pitch have hit them hard. It was a big week for West Ham as they drew against Tottenham and won at Wolves after their late collapse at Newcastle. David Moyes' side have a lot of talent and they are just one point off the top six with six games to go and in the Europa League quarterfinals. Complaints from fans about the style of play aside, that is a great season for the Hammers.

The leading lights

5. Newcastle United - Up 6

4. Tottenham Hotspur - Even

3. Liverpool - Down 2

2. Manchester City - Even

1. Arsenal - Up 2

Three wins in their last five has seen Newcastle surge back into the European race and Eddie Howe's side have done that with injuries, especially at the back, continuing to mount up. That is why Newcastle have surged up our rankings as Isak, Barnes and Gordon have looked so sharp in attack. Tottenham are looking good as Ange's boys are in fourth place in both the league and our rankings and deservedly so. They have found a way to finish off teams and they're grinding out wins even when they're not at their swashbuckling best and that will surely lead them to the Champions League. Even if Ange says he doesn't care about that... Liverpool have moved down in our rankings from top spot as their wastefulness at Man United cost them two points in the title race and they were sloppy against Sheffield United too. Klopp looks concerned that his players aren't being ruthless enough but they're still only off top spot on goal difference and have the easiest run-in of the three title contenders. Manchester City remain solidly in second place as they sit one point off the top and Kevin de Bruyne looks angry and fired up which is bad news for everyone else. Defensively City are giving up lots of chances so that could cost them at some point in the final stretch. Moving back up to top spot, Arsenal continue to have an amazing 2024 as it's now 10 wins and one draw so far this calendar year. Mikel Arteta's side are a defensive juggernaut and they have so many attacking players stepping up and Havertz and Rice have added an extra dimension to their play and this young Arsenal side look so calm and composed. After a 20-year wait for the title, could this be the year? They have some very tough hurdles to get over in the run-in but at the moment they look impenetrable.

