Premier League news LIVE: Arsenal and Man City injury updates, Liverpool latest after Xabi Alonso blow

The Premier League returns this weekend with one of the biggest games of the season as Manchester City host title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta’s side return from the international break at the top of the table as they look to win a first Premier League title in 20 years, but an immediate visit to champions City will be the ultimate test of their ambitions.

Arsenal have not won at the Etihad in nine years, as both teams await crucial injury updates ahead of the match. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli missed the international break, while John Stones and Kyle Walker both picked up injuries while on England duty.

Liverpool will have the chance to return to the Premier League summit when they host Brighton on Sunday, but the Reds have been dealt a blow after Xabi Alonso, their leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp, was ruled out of contention for the Anfield job.

Pep Guardiola rules Kyle Walker and John Stones out of Arsenal clash

Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp both speaking at 1330

Xabi Alonso confirms he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season

Xabi Alonso confirms he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Xabi Alonso has officially confirmed that he will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen next season.

The Spaniard, who had been linked to former clubs Liverpool and Bayern Munich, told a press conference:

“There has been a lot of speculation around my future, we have been busy and focused and I wanted the international break to reflect a bit better. I had a very good meeting with the decision makers, and I decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

“I feel this is the right place to develop as a coach. I have to feel it, and right now I feel this is the right place… my job is not over here.”

(AP)

Manchester United ‘very proud’ of Kobbie Mainoo, says Erik ten Hag

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag has revealed Lisandro Martinez could return for Manchester United when they travel to Brentford this weekend, while the manager praised Kobbie Mainoo’s impact for England after winning player of the match on his full debut against Belgium.

“Of course, it’s great for the academy of Manchester United to bring up a player so young going into the national team, it’s a big compliment for the whole club,” Ten Hag said. “For himself because he did it but also all the ones who worked with him during his time in the academy, it’s very good news for Manchester United.

“Yes, but we have discussed this before. So far, he handles it very well and if he crosses the line, of course, I as a manager, we as coaches, will interfere.

“But so far it is not necessary because he wants to play football, he wants to win, he wants to give his best every day because he wants to improve, he just wants to have fun on the pitch.”

(Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City team news ahead of Arsenal clash

13:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City will be without Kyle Walker and John Stones for their crucial clash against Arsenal as the champions were hit with a double injury blow after both defenders were hurt playing for England.

Pep Guardiola expects his captain Walker to be sidelined for longer than Stones, but is waiting to discover how long each will spend on the sidelines.

But Manuel Akanji, who missed training on Thursday, should be fit to take one of the spots in defence and Ederson is set to return in goal after suffering a thigh injury in the draw against Liverpool.

“Kyle and John are out,” said Guardiola. “It is what it is. [The injury for] Kyle [is] tougher than [for] John but I don’t know how many games.”

Pep Guardiola confirms John Stones and Kyle Walker blow ahead of Man City vs Arsenal

Pep Guardiola avoids question on John Stones’s England use

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola was asked about Gareth Southgate giving John Stones two England starts in the space of four days, after the centre-back had just returned from an injury layoff.

But the Manchester City manager replied: “I haven’t got any comments about that”.

(Getty Images)

Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne could feature against Arsenal

12:49 , Jamie Braidwood

There was better news for the Manchester City manager with goalkeeper Ederson “much, much better” having recovered from a knock picked up in the 1-1 draw at Liverpool earlier this month.

While Kevin De Bruyne, who was devastating in both games against Arsenal last season, is available after returning to training this week.

Ederson was injured at Anfield (PA Wire)

Pep Guardiola confirms John Stones and Kyle Walker blow ahead of Man City vs Arsenal

12:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that both Kyle Walker and John Stones are out of Manchester City’s potential Premier League title decider against Arsenal on Sunday.

Both defenders picked up injuries while playing for England this week, and will play no part in the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker pulled up with a hamstring injury in the early stages of England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil at Wembley, with the right-back returning to City for a scan.

And just days later, Stones limped off with an abductor problem just 10 minutes into England’s 2-2 draw against Belgium, with the centre-back also having started against Brazil.

Forest face key week with Crystal Palace and Fulham fixtures

12:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Nuno Espirito Santo has emphasised that relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest’s finishing must improve “now more than ever” after they were deducted four points for breaching the Premier League PSR rules.

Forest have won just one of their nine league games in 2024 and have only scored once in their last three. They sit 18th in the table with nine matches to go, a point behind 17th-placed Luton and four adrift of 16th-placed Everton, who could soon be hit with a PSR-related deduction for the second time this season.

Forest have two home games in four days, with the clash against Oliver Glasner’s 14th-placed Palace being followed by the visit of Fulham, who are 12th, to the City Ground on Tuesday.

Nuno said: “Very important games, definitely. We go game by game, it starts against Palace.

“Good team, it’s going to be tough, we are at the City Ground, the situation that we have - big game for us.”

(PA Wire)

Manchester United fans risk being stranded after kick off time change

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United fans have spoken out in anger against the decision to move their Premier League match against Brentford at the weekend to the late kick off time.

The match is due to kick off at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday 30 March at 8pm GMT.

The kick off time is just two minutes before the last train is scheduled to depart London St Pancras for Manchester Piccadilly. London Euston is not in service this weekend because of engineering works between London and Milton Keynes.

The day after the game on Sunday there are also no direct services between London and Manchester, with almost all journeys scheduled to take well over three hours.

Erik ten Hag is to give his press conference shortly ahead of the trip to London.

Why Manchester United fans have been left fuming by Brentford kick-off time

Eddie Howe hoping FA does not ‘throw the book’ at suspended Sandro Tonali

11:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has urged the Football Association not to “throw the book” at midfielder Sandro Tonali after charging him with further betting offences.

The 23-year-old, who is currently serving a 10-month worldwide ban imposed by the Italian Football Federation in October after he admitted breaking gambling rules, is alleged to have breached FA rule E8 50 times by betting on matches between August 12 and October 12 last year.

However, Howe, who has been without his £55m summer signing from AC Milan since October, is hoping English football’s governing body will not impose further stringent punishment on a player whose agent, Giuseppe Riso, has insisted is battling a “gambling addiction”.

Eddie Howe hoping FA does not ‘throw the book’ at suspended Sandro Tonali

Man City vs Arsenal latest team news

11:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday in a potential Premier League title decider at the Etihad - but both teams come in the clash with injury concerns following the international break.

It was a potentially devastating window for the champions City, who saw Kyle Walker limp off with a hamstring issue in England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil, before John Stones was forced off early on in the 2-2 draw with Belgium due to an abductor problem.

The concerns for Arsenal came earlier, with Bukayo Saka pulling out of England’s camp and both Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli forced to withdraw from Brazil’s squad.

Arsenal will need to be at full strength if they are to end a nine-year winless run at Manchester City, who they lead by two points in the Premier League title race as Mikel Arteta’s side hunt a first league championship in 20 years.

Man City vs Arsenal team news after Bukayo Saka, Kyle Walker and John Stones updates

Liverpool handed Andy Robertson boost after suffering injury with Scotland

11:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool have received an injury boost with Andy Robertson only expected to be sidelined for a few days with the ankle injury he sustained in Scotland’s defeat to Northern Ireland.

The left-back underwent scans after being forced to go off on Tuesday but they confirmed that he suffered no major damage and the defender, who was ruled out for three months earlier in the season with a shoulder problem he sustained on international duty, will be back soon.

Robertson is set to miss Sunday’s home match against Brighton but could return for Thursday’s meeting with Sheffield United and should to be fit for the trip to Manchester United on 7 April.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been out since February with a knee problem, could be available by the middle of April while Klopp said goalkeeper Alisson, who has missed the last 10 games with a hamstring injury, might be back in three weeks.

Liverpool handed Andy Robertson boost after suffering injury with Scotland

Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali avoids extended ban

10:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Tonali, 23, is currently serving a 10-month ban after admitting gambling offences in Italy.

“He has suffered during this period, he has sought help, he’s been very honest, he has admitted he has an issue, and I think the best thing for Sandro would be to resume his career having taken his punishment and having learned a lot of lessons from this,” Howe said.

“I certainly hope for Sandro that there is no further consequences [after the latest charge].

FPL Gameweek 30: Five transfer tips for players to sign this week

10:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Following a bizarre gameweek 29 featuring only four matches and no shortage of disappointment (any points, anyone?), Fantasy Premier League managers can look forward to a return to normality in GW30.

A full fixture list kicks off the run towards the finish line, and with only nine gameweeks remaining, every point is crucial in your mini-leagues.

It is worth noting that gameweeks 34 and 37 are likely to feature plenty of clubs with two matches, so keep an eye on fixture announcements and be prepared to stock up on the doublers.

Here are our top tips for GW30:

FPL GW30: Van Dijk and more transfer tips for players to sign this week

Liverpool’s alternatives to Xabi Alonso in search for next manager

10:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool’s manager search has been dealt a blow after the news that Xabi Alonso is not expected to be on their shortlist to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Alonso was considered to be the favourite to step in for Klopp at Anfield, and was named by the German as the outstanding candidate, but Bayer Leverkusen are confident of keeping the former midfielder.

Leverkusen are on the brink of winning a first Bundesliga title under Alonso this season - Bayern Munich are also likely to try and convince the Spaniard to join them, but the German giants also face an uphill task.

It means Liverpool will have to look elsewhere as they try to replace Klopp, who will be stepping down at the end of the season.

The picture is rather complicated by the fact that Bayern and Barcelona will also be looking for new managers this summer too, and perhaps Manchester United too.

Liverpool’s alternatives to Xabi Alonso in search for next manager

Willie Kirk sacked as Leicester boss after investigation into alleged player relationship

10:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Leicester have sacked manager Willie Kirk following an investigation into an alleged relationship with a player.

The Women’s Super League club said Kirk, 45, had “breached the team’s code of conduct to a degree that makes his position untenable”.

Kirk was suspended by Leicester earlier this month, with the club announcing that he was “assisting with an internal process”.

The Scot who was appointed manager in 2022, has not been on the touchline for the past three games while the club investigated a complaint about the alleged relationship between Kirk and a player, first reported by the Guardian.

Willie Kirk sacked by Leicester after investigation into alleged player relationship

Sean Dyche hoping Everton’s latest Premier League charge ‘comes to nothing’

09:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton boss Sean Dyche is hoping for a quick resolution to the club’s latest profit and sustainability charge and that the case “comes to nothing”.

The Merseysiders, who have already been deducted six points this season, are facing further punishment over a second alleged breach of the Premier League’s regulations.

A hearing took place earlier this week and the club are now awaiting a verdict, which should be delivered before April 8.

Sean Dyche hoping Everton’s latest Premier League charge ‘comes to nothing’

Mauricio Pochettino surprised Ben Chilwell started England games after injury

09:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Speaking yesterday, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted he was surprised Ben Chilwell started two games for England during the international break, having only recently returned from a knee injury.

The defender last started for Chelsea on March 2 against Brentford and since then has played just a few minutes for the club, as a late substitute in the FA Cup against Leicester.

Yet he played the entirety of England’s 2-2 draw with Belgium on Tuesday, three days after completing 67 minutes against Brazil.

“He didn’t play after Brentford, then he played only a few minutes against Leicester,” said Pochettino. “(Then) he started two games (for England).

“It’s a surprise for us. It’s bad luck because he got a dead leg in the last moment against Belgium. Now we need to assess if he can be available.”

(PA Wire)

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali could face new ban after FA charge for 50 betting offences

09:03 , Jamie Braidwood

On Newcastle, Sandro Tonali faces the prospect of a second gambling ban after being charged by the FA for allegedly putting 50 bets on football games in just two months.

The Newcastle midfielder is already suspended for 10 months and ineligible to play until 27 August after being banned by the Italian Football Federation for bets he placed while an AC Milan player.

The £55m signing, who admitted those charges and whose ban was extended by Fifa to cover all football, has now been charged by the English FA which suspects him of betting on further matches after joining Newcastle.

Newcastle do not expect the latest charge to delay Tonali’s return to first-team football or his ability to train with Eddie Howe’s side with the hope that any suspension, if he is found guilty, could be served concurrently with his existing ban.

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali could face new ban after FA charge for 50 betting offences

Premier League latest news from press conferences

09:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Premier League press conference times today:

Newcastle - 0900

Manchester United - 1200

Manchester City - 1230

Crystal Palace - 1300

Tottenham - 1300

Wolves - 1300

Arsenal - 1330

Brentford- 1330

Liverpool - 1330

Aston Villa - 1330

West Ham - 1330

Why Arsenal are finally ready to beat Man City and conquer their house of horrors

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

To be the best, you have to beat the best. It is a familiar theory. It appears to be underpinning Arsenal’s planning, their strategy for the season. Or, even when the best are unbeatable, at least draw 1-1 with them.

The fact Arsenal topped the table for 248 days has been relegated to a subplot in last season’s tale of Manchester City’s treble. It did not have the inevitability sometimes attributed, but City retained the status of title favourites for virtually all of those 248 days. The two most significant came against Arsenal: 3-1 and 4-1 victories were emphatic, a brilliantly brutal illustration of the destructive gifts of Erling Haaland and, still more so, Kevin de Bruyne, whose 167 minutes against the Gunners produced three goals and two assists.

And take those two results away and Arsenal got 84 points and City 83. It isn’t as simple as that, Pep Guardiola’s team dropping five points after the title was won, three of them with a second-string side. The eventual standings could nevertheless be used to argue that Arsenal were better at beating the rest.

Why Arsenal are finally ready to beat Man City and conquer their house of horrors

Liverpool to omit Xabi Alonso from managerial shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Xabi Alonso is not expected to be on Liverpool’s managerial shortlist this summer after they concluded he is not likely to be available.

Bayer Leverkusen have pronounced themselves confident of keeping the former Liverpool midfielder, who has taken them to the brink of a first Bundesliga title, and though Alonso is also a target for Bayern Munich, the belief at Anfield is that he will not be on the market this year.

Alonso, a 2005 Champions League winner during his five years as a Liverpool player, had been seen as the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp, who is standing down at the end of the season, but not by the Merseyside club.

It means Liverpool are likely to look elsewhere with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim of interest and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi a manager the incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, had wanted previously during his time at Bournemouth.

The latest from Richard Jolly

Liverpool make Xabi Alonso decision ahead of summer managerial shortlist

