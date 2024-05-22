Premier League managerial merry-go-round: Who moves next?

Kieran McKenna joined Ipswich in 2021 [Getty Images]

The dust has barely settled on the end of another Premier League season, but the managerial merry-go-round is already in full swing.

Since Sunday's final day of the campaign, four managers - Jurgen Klopp, Roberto de Zerbi, David Moyes and Mauricio Pochettino - have left their posts, which is more than the three managerial departures over the course of the whole campaign.

A host of big-name bosses are now available, while there could be further exits.

Here's all you need to know about those vacancies and what might happen.

Kieran McKenna

What's the situation?

Since joining Ipswich in December 2021, McKenna's impact has been nothing short of sensational.

The former Manchester United coach has masterminded back-to-back promotions - helping the club return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years - but is unlikely to extend a contract that runs until 2027.

What clubs have been linked?

Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton.

United still have Erik ten Hag at the helm but the club's new co-owners are expected to make a decision on his future after the FA Cup final at Wembley. McKenna, a boyhood United fan, spent five years at Old Trafford working under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday and McKenna is said to fit the club's desire to appoint a young, dynamic manager.

Both United and Chelsea have reportedly contacted McKenna but Brighton are also in the mix, with the 38-year-old fitting the Seagulls' data-driven model and desire for an attacking style of play.

Roberto de Zerbi

De Zerbi left Brighton by mutual consent [Getty Images]

What's the situation?

On Saturday, a day before the final game of the season, De Zerbi confirmed he would leave Brighton.

BBC Sport understands the 44-year-old Italian is open to remaining in the Premier League with a 'top-six' club, but would consider a move abroad to a side in the Champions League.

What clubs have been linked?

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan - to name but a few.

Bayern have failed in bids to appoint Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick. With dwindling options, De Zerbi is likely to be high on the Bundesliga club's list.

His proven track record in the Premier League makes him an attractive option for Chelsea and Manchester United, who would no longer be required to pay a compensation package to Brighton.

The Italian has long been linked with a return to his homeland, with Juventus and AC Milan two viable destinations.

What has De Zerbi said?

"There isn't any club - no-one offered [anything]. At the moment, nothing. I hope to work in the Premier League again. I don't know where or when."

Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino met with Chelsea's board on Tuesday [Getty Images]

What's the situation?

The Argentine left Chelsea on Tuesday by 'mutual consent' - just 48 hours after the end of the Premier League season.

But Pochettino's stock remains high after guiding an inconsistent, youthful side to sixth in the Premier League under difficult circumstances.

What clubs have been linked?

Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Pochettino's track record with young players is appealing to Bayern, who boast Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Mathys Tel in their ranks. However, BBC Sport understands the club would favour a German speaker as their next coach.

Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag has a year left on his contract [Getty Images]

What's the situation?

After an abject second season at Old Trafford, Ten Hag is clinging on to his job at Manchester United.

Victory in Saturday's FA Cup final could save Ten Hag, which would make it back-to-back campaigns with silverware.

The former Ajax boss, 54, has one year left on his deal at the Theatre of Dreams.

What clubs have been linked?

Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag managed Bayern Munich's second team for two years, having joined the club at the start of Pep Guardiola's reign in Bavaria.

The Dutchman is therefore well accustomed to the demands at the Allianz Arena and his agent retains strong links to the club.

What has Ten Hag said?

"I think they [United's owners] have common sense. Still we are fighting. It's huge the FA Cup final."

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel's departure was announced in February [Getty Images]

What's the situation?

Bayern Munich announced in February that Tuchel would leave the club at the end of the season.

What clubs have been linked?

Manchester United and Chelsea.

Tuchel's pedigree makes him an attractive option for United, while he proved his Premier League credentials during his two years with Chelsea.

A return to Chelsea - where Tuchel was sacked in September 2022 - would appear less likely.

What has Tuchel said?

“It is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure, it was a very, very special time and I remember it very well,”

Vincent Kompany

Kompany joined Villa in 2023 [Getty Images]

What's the situation?

Despite failing to prevent Burnley's relegation back to the Championship, Kompany is a man in demand.

The Belgian helped the Clarets into the top division at the first time of asking in 2023, and he's transformed the club's style of play since replacing Sean Dyche.

Kompany's deal at Turf Moor runs until 2028 and his contract would have to be paid in full should a club wish to appoint him.

What clubs have been linked?

Bayern Munich and Brighton.

BBC Sport reported on Tuesday that Kompany was a surprise name on Bayern's list of potential candidates to become their new coach.

The 38-year-old, who speaks German, spent time in the Bundesliga as a player with Hamburg and his attacking philosophy would marry well with Bayern's principles.

The same could be said for Brighton, who hold Kompany in high regard.

What has Kompany said?

“I’ve never answered questions about my future, not once. Not now, never in the past, never in the future.”

Graham Potter

Potter was sacked by Chelsea in April 2023 [Getty Images]

What's the situation?

Once considered one of the brightest managerial talents in Europe, Potter has been out of work since a bruising seven-month stint at Chelsea ended with his sacking in April 2023.

What clubs have been linked?

Ajax and Manchester United.

Potter replaced Chris Hughton as Brighton manager in 2019 and transformed the club's style of play into a possession-based outfit.

Despite his experience at Stamford Bridge, Potter's body of work is still highly respected and Ajax spoke to the Englishman about a move to Amsterdam in April.

United, too, are said to be admirers and unlike other candidates to replace Ten Hag, there would be no compensation package required to appoint him.

United's incoming sporting director, Dan Ashworth, also worked with Potter at Brighton.

It is understood Potter wants to make sure he is aligned with his next club's strategy and long-term plan.

Ruben Amorim

Amorim held talks with West Ham in April [Getty Images]

What's the situation?

In 2021, Amorim, 39, led Sporting Lisbon to their first title success in 19 years, and won a second championship in three years with their triumph earlier this month.

The Portuguese apologised to supporters in April after taking a mid-season trip to London to hold talks with West Ham.

Any club hoping to appoint Amorim would have to pay a significant compensation package of between £8.6m and £17m.

What clubs have been linked?

Chelsea.

The Blues were interested in Amorim in 2022, when searching for a replacement for Tuchel.

Amorim's stock has risen significantly since then and his pragmatic approach would sit well with supporters who had clamoured for Jose Mourinho's return.

What has Amorim said?

"We don’t control the future, but I’m very focused on Sporting and on work."