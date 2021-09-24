Predicting Michigan football, Michigan State football games for Week 4

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Free Press sports writers predict the winners of Michigan football's game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor and Michigan State football's game against Nebraska in East Lansing:

Michigan vs. Rutgers, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Michael Cohen

The best rushing team in the country should continue to find enough early success to put itself in manageable — and therefore unpredictable — third downs that won’t allow Rutgers’ elite third-down defense to tee off in obvious passing situations. The Scarlet Knights may move the ball at times, but they don’t have the firepower to stick with Michigan. The pick: Michigan 31, Rutgers 13.

Rainer Sabin

The Vegas oddsmakers are bullish about Michigan. But the Wolverines are less than a year removed from a three-overtime struggle with the Scarlet Knights. Greg Schiano’s squad should put up a good fight before Michigan wears Rutgers down with its relentless rushing attack. The pick: Michigan 35, Rutgers 24.

Jeff Seidel

The Wolverines will stick with what works, running off with another victory in a game they will dominate. And you know what? We still won’t know if they have improved enough to beat the big boys. We won’t get a clear view of that until they go to Wisconsin. The pick: Michigan 35, Rutgers 10.

Shawn Windsor

The Wolverines needed three overtimes to beat the Scarlet Knights last season. They won't need nearly as much time this season. This team is more focused and cohesive, especially up front on offense, where the O-line will lead the way. The pick: Michigan 34, Rutgers 16.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Rainer Sabin

As the second season of his regime takes flight, Mel Tucker is on his way to achieving a winning record — something Scott Frost has yet to accomplish since taking over the Cornhuskers in 2018. The Spartans appear to be tracking along a higher trajectory than Nebraska, and that should be affirmed Saturday. The pick: Michigan State 30, Nebraska 21.

Jeff Seidel

Night game at MSU? This one is going to be electric. The Spartans will continue to use the same path to success: that means a big dose of Kenneth Walker III. Nebraska gave up 194 yards to Oklahoma. The pick: Michigan State 27, Nebraska 21.

Chris Solari

The Spartans’ run game continues to produce at an elite level, with Walker and Jordon Simmons serving as battering rams to wear down the Cornhuskers in the third quarter to get some separation. MSU’s defense gives up a few big plays early to Samori Toure and Adrian Martinez, but once again settles in and bottles up Nebraska’s quarterback on the ground as the Spartans did to Miami’s D’Eriq King a week earlier. The pick: Michigan State 31, Nebraska 20.

Shawn Windsor

It will take a while, but the Spartans' offensive balance will eventually wear down the Huskers, who bring a solid defense to East Lansing but an unsettled offense. Kenneth Walker III won't find much room to run until the second half. The pick: Michigan State 23, Nebraska 17.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Predicting Michigan football, Michigan State football games