Predicting the first 5 roster cuts for the Bears after preseason opener

With the first week of preseason in the books, the first round of cuts is expected to begin for the Chicago Bears, who will need to trim the roster from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.

There will be three rounds of cuts following each preseason game, with the first two rounds of cuts being gradual (90 to 85 on Aug. 16, 85 to 80 on Aug. 23). Teams will have to trim their final roster from 80 to 53 players on Aug. 30.

There are a number of roster bubble players who made a strong case for a roster spot — or to at least get through this round of cuts — in the Bears’ preseason opener.

We’re breaking down 10 players who could be among the first cuts of the summer and then sharing our predictions for the first five cuts.

CB Jayson Stanley

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have been ravaged by injuries at wide receiver and cornerback. Stanley was the latest cornerback to suffer an injury during Saturday’s preseason opener. He was carted off with what was confirmed to be a knee injury, which should end his time with Chicago.

DB Michael Joseph

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph has been with the Bears since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018. But he’s spent most of his time on the practice squad, which is likely where he was headed. But a hamstring injury sidelined him during Saturday’s preseason game, which puts him at risk ahead of the first round of cuts.

OL Jean Delance

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Delance joined the Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent, where he was always a long shot to make the roster. Delance is an intriguing prospect but he’s also at the bottom of the depth chart, which puts him at risk of being cut rather early on into the preseason.

WR David Moore

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With injuries at wide receiver, Moore is someone who took advantage of increased opportunities during practice. Unfortunately, Moore suffered a significant leg injury that’s going to sideline him for awhile, which all but ends his bid for a roster spot.

CB Davontae Harris

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is one of the newest Bears on the roster, and he comes into what’s already a loaded secondary. Harris had some struggles with tackling during the preseason opener, which won’t help his chances at a roster spot. The fact that the cornerbacks room is a tad banged up could be in his benefit.

LB Javin White

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

White had a tryout with the Bears this summer before signing with them, and he had interest from around the league. But he unfortunately suffered a knee injury during a kickoff return in the preseason opener, where he ultimately had to be carted off. That should mark the end of his Bears tenure.

CB BoPete Keyes

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Keyes joined the Bears last year, where he made his debut in Week 15. But he’s been a practice squad player. Keyes struggled with tackling in the preseason opener, which is not the way to make the roster. But similar to Harris, it might be the injuries at cornerback that get him through this first round safe.

RB De'Montre Tuggle

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Tuggle signed with Chicago as an undrafted rookie free agent this offseason. He had some nice runs in Saturday’s preseason opener, but Tuggle is at a disadvantage when it comes to landing a roster spot. That’s what happens when you’re part of arguably the deepest position group on the roster.

WR Kevin Shaa

AP Photo/James Kenney

Shaa, an undrafted rookie, has made some plays during training camp. But he didn’t help his chances to earn a roster spot after failing to haul in either of his two targets in the preseason opener. But could the injuries at wideout be a reason to keep him around?

S A.J. Thomas

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas signed as an undrafted rookie with the Bears this offseason. While Thomas is a long shot to make the roster, he should be a practice squad contender. But a strong performance in his preseason debut — including an impressive tackle on third down — should be enough to save him this round.

Predicted cuts (5)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

CB Jayson Stanley

S Michael Joseph

WR David Moore

LB Javin White

CB Davontae Harris

The fact that the Bears have some injuries makes this a lot easier than expected. Stanley, Moore and White all have knee injuries that all but end their time with Chicago, while Joseph suffered what can be a nagging hamstring injury. Those four should be among the first cuts, waived with an injury designation. While the Bears are banged up at cornerback, Harris could become among the first cuts of the summer.

