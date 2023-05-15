Preakness Stakes post position draw 2023, betting odds; Kentucky Derby winner Mage favored

Kentucky Derby winner Mage was made the 8-5 morning-line favorite during Monday's draw for Saturday’s $1.65 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Post time for the Preakness is 7:01 p.m., and the race will be televised by NBC.

Mage, trained by Gustavo Delgado, did not race as a 2-year-old and is 2-1-0 in four starts this year after winning the Kentucky Derby by a length over Two Phil’s.

Mage, who will be ridden by Javier Castellano, drew the No. 3 post position in the field of eight.

Mage is the only horse in the Preakness who also competed in the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Steve Asmussen decided Monday not to enter the Preakness with Disarm, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby.

Louisville trainer Brad Cox has the second choice in the morning line with First Mission, who is 5-2 after winning the Grade 3 Lexington on April 15 at Keeneland.

Trainer Bob Baffert is back in a Triple Crown race for the first time since the 2021 Preakness. His horse, National Treasure, is the third choice in the morning line at 4-1 odds.

The eight-horse field is the smallest for the Preakness since 2018, when Justify won in an eight-horse field on his way to winning the Triple Crown.

'A spoiled little thing': Mage relaxed after Kentucky Derby victory

Troubling trend: Churchill Downs suffers eighth horse fatality in past three weeks

2023 Preakness post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

Mage got a cool down with a spray of water in the winner's circle after jockey Javier Castellano rode him to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on May 6, 2023.

1. National Treasure, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 4-1

2. Chase the Chaos, Ed Moger Jr., Sheldon Russell, 50-1

3. Mage, Gustavo Delgado, Javier Castellano, 8-5

4. Coffeewithchris, John Salzman Jr., Jaime Rodriguez, 20-1

5. Red Route One, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 10-1

6. Perform, Shug McGaughey, Feargal Lynch, 15-1

7. Blazing Sevens, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1

8. First Mission, Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 5-2

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Preakness post position draw 2023: Kentucky Derby winner Mage favored