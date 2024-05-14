Preakness Stakes favorites 2024: race time, odds, lineup

The second leg in the Triple Crown, the Preakness, will have its 149th running will be Saturday, May 18, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

Mystic Dan is coming off a win in the Kentucky Derby and will take his shot at the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

May 20, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; The field of horses break the gate during the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

How long is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is 10 furlongs, which is 1 3/16 miles.

When is the Preakness Stakes?

Post time is scheduled for 4:50 p.m. Mountain Time on May 18. The race will be televised on NBC.

What is the purse for the Preakness Stakes?

The purse for the 2024 stakes is valued at $2 million.

Horses in the Preakness 2024

Here's a list of horses projected to make the starting lineup for the 2024 Preakness Stakes in order of their post position:

Mugatu

Uncle Heavy

Catching Freedom

Muth

Mystik Dan

Seize the Gray

Just Steel

Tuscan Gold

Horses to watch

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is the No. 2 favorite as he looks to stay alive for the Triple Crown.

Muth is the favorite. The Arkansas Derby winner is the son of 2017 Breeder's Cup winner Good Magic and is trained by Bob Baffert.

Imagination is a Bob Baffert-trained horse who has won twice at Santa Anita

Preakness Stakes 2024 odds

Here is a look at the current 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, according to ESPN.com:

Mugatu (20-1)

Uncle Heavy (20-1)

Catching Freedom (6-1)

Muth (8-5)

Mystik Dan (5-2)

Seize the Gray (15-1)

Just Steel (15-1)

Tuscan Gold (8-1)

Preakness Stakes track condition

Rain is forecast for Baltimore Saturday and the track is expected to be wet.

