Preakness 2024: Early contenders after Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby

The 150th Kentucky Derby has been run, and the drama was incredible, with a three-horse blanket finish to open the Triple Crown series, as longshot Mystik Dan hit the wire first, a nose in front of second-choice Sierra Leone.

What happened at Churchill Downs sets the stage for Pimlico in two weeks

Now it’s time to start looking forward to the 149th Preakness Stakes, with the field already taking shape for the middle race of the series at Pimlico, to be run on May 18 at a 1 3/16-mile.

Here’s a look at some of the possible contenders for the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Mystik Dan

Trainer: Ken McPeek.

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Owner: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing & Daniel Hemby.

Mystic Dan came through to complete an historic double for McPeek, who won the Kentucky Oaks and the Derby. Hugging the rail, he won by a head bob, winning for the first time since taking the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Muth

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables

This was the likely Derby horse for Baffert, banned by Churchill Downs, in search of what would have been his record seventh win. By Good Magic, sire of 2023 Derby winner Mage, Muth has won the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby and Grade 2 San Vicente this year.

National Treasure trainer Bob Baffert, right, and jockey John Velazquez in the winner's circle following their victory in the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland.

Imagination

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Owner: SF Racing LLC. & others.

Baffert will go for his record ninth Preakness win, after capturing the 2023 running with National Treasure. Imagination could have been a Baffert Derby runner, with the $1.05 million yearling purchase having finished second, beaten a neck, by Stronghold in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby, having won the Grade 2 San Felipe two races back.

Informed Patriot

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Owner: Kirk & Judy Robison.

Stalked the pace to win the $200,000 Bathhouse Row at Oaklawn on April 20 for the Hard Spun colt’s first stakes win, after finishing fifth in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

Patriot Spirit

Trainer: Michael Campbell

Jockey: Julio Felix

Owner: Melon Patch, Inc.

Led wire-to-wire, unchallenged in the Illinois Derby on April 23, having finished ninth against Grade 3 competition in the 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay in February, .

Copper Tax

Trainer: Gary Capuano

Jockey: J.G. Torrealba

Owner: Rose Petal Stable

The local favorite, Copper Tax is 3-for-3 in Maryland, and has won seven of eight starts in Maryland or Delaware among 10 career starts. Last two races were wins at Laurel Park in the Private Terms and Tesio Stakes.

The Wine Steward

Trainer: Michael Maker

Jockey: Luis Saez

Owner: Paradise Farms Corp. & David Staudacher

Never worse than second in five career starts, was unable to catch Encino in the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes on April 13, coming off a six-month layoff after finishing second in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Futurity.

Tuscan Gold

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Owner: William Lawrence, Walmac Farm and Stonestreet Stables.

Lightly raced Medaglia D’Oro colt won a maiden race at Gulfstream on Jan. 31 and ran third in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby last time out in just his third career start.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Preakness 2024 contenders after Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby