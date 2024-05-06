Praet set for Leicester exit

[Getty Images]

Dennis Praet has confirmed his departure from newly-promoted Leicester City after a five-year stint at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes signed the Belgium international from Sampdoria in August 2019 for £18.4m, but he has since struggled to become a mainstay under former managers Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith, and current boss Enzo Maresca.

Speaking to Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad in an exclusive interview, the midfielder said he is looking for "something new" this summer, as he becomes a free agent with his current contract set to expire.

The 29-year-old added: "I am now physically at the peak of my career. I definitely want to become important somewhere again, so that I can find the fun in the game again.

"There are already a number of things going on, so I'm quite relaxed. I just have to be a little more patient. It's logical that some clubs do not yet know their budgets.

“I don't regret it [joining Leicester City]. I really wanted to go to the Premier League, that choice was quickly made. I have also experienced many beautiful moments.

"I just wanted to play a lot more. That is the painful part."

Praet will likely depart Leicester City as an FA Cup and Championship title winner.