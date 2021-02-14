Prada Cup final: Sir Ben Ainslie and Ineos staring at defeat after poor starts leave them 4-0 down

Prada Cup final 2021: Sir Ben Ainslie and Ineos staring down the barrel of defeat after poor starts leave them 4-0 down - Brett Phibbs

Sir Ben Ainslie is famous for his comebacks and the four-time Olympic champion is going to have to produce one of his best now if Ineos Team UK are to progress to next month’s America’s Cup match. Four successive defeats to Italian rivals Luna Rossa over the weekend have left the British challengers standing on the brink: 4-0 down in the first-to-seven Prada Cup final.

Ainslie bemoaned two poor starts on Sunday which allowed Luna Rossa to control both races from the front, saying they had "given the races away”. And it is certainly true Ineos made their lives exponentially harder by ceding the advantage off the start line. But the truth is Britannia also looks a click or two slower than the Italian boat at the moment, particularly upwind and certainly in lighter breezes. Ineos desperately need to find some extra performance from somewhere and then they need to get their match racing heads on.

The good news for British fans is that they will have a little extra time now to prepare for the next set of races, with the New Zealand government announcing that Auckland would be moving to a ‘Level 3 lockdown’ after three local cases of Covid-19 were found.

Races 5 & 6 had been due to take place on Wednesday but the America’s Cup event authority said there would be a postponement with the lockdown due to last an initial 72hrs.

The bad news for Ineos is that they will not be totally at liberty to practice. It is understood teams will not be able to sail on Monday while the details of on-water health protocols are clarified.

With the breeze due to rise significantly over the couple of days - the forecast is for 30 knots-plus on Monday - they may not have sailed anyway.

Whatever happens, when the racing does resume, Ineos must find a solution to their starting issues because what should be one of their strengths has really cost them so far in this Prada Cup final.

Team UK competes against Prada Luna Rossa in race two during day two of the Prada Cup Finalon Auckland Harbour on February 14, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand - Getty Images

Prada Luna Rossa and their support crew celebrate two more wins against INEOS team UK during day two of the Prada Cup Finalon Auckland Harbour on February 14, 2021 in Auckland - Getty Images

Sailing on Course E on Sunday - the ‘back paddock’ as it is known locally - there was no shortage of breeze. A north-easterly of between 16-20 knots was far more suited to Ineos than the lighter airs which prevailed on Saturday and which definitely favoured Luna Rossa.

However, the British team could not make the most of the conditions. Ainslie admitted Ineos “got greedy” in the pre-start in the first of the day’s two races, trying to hook Luna Rossa but failing and allowing the Italian boat a lead of around 60m off the line, an advantage the Italians never relinquished.

In what turned into a fascinating tacking duel, with 17 manoeuvres in total across the six legs, Luna Rossa co-helms Jimmy Spithill and Francesco Bruni covered their opponents at every turn, tacking on top of them and frequently boxing Britannia in on the boundary. With similar boat speeds and the wind fairly constant, Ineos were left hoping for an error which never came, Luna Rossa winning by 13 seconds.

What do Ineos need to do to come back?

Determined to win the pre-start to Race 4, Ineos then lost control gybing to leeward as they chased the Italians in the start box, pulling a spectacular ‘wheelie’. Although they recovered to reach the line a second or two behind their rivals, the pattern was set again, with Luna Rossa able to tack on top of Britannia and frustrate them at every turn. Ineos picked up a penalty on the second upwind leg, straying fractionally over the course boundary, and Ainslie’s frustration was audible. Luna Rossa eventually won by 41 seconds as Ineos repeatedly tried to wriggle free and find a winning wind shift from somewhere.

It is never over with Ainslie, of course. He has made a habit of producing heroic comebacks, not least as part of the Oracle team which came back from 8-1 down to beat New Zealand 9-8 in the 34th Cup in San Francisco. Spithill, who was helming that Oracle boat, will be hyper-aware of his battling qualities. And there is still plenty of time. But Ineos do need to find a smidgeon more performance over the next few days and then hope for some heavier, and perhaps shiftier conditions, which would play more to Ainslie and tactician Giles Scott’s strengths.

“It was a tough day,” Ainslie reflected. “We’re not happy. We can sail a hell of a lot better than that and we need to. We just gave two races to those guys with bad starts. We need to get our act together and come out swinging.”