Power rankings and the biggest questions for Big Ten football teams after spring practice

It'll only be another 200 or so days until Michigan meets Ohio State, this time back in Ann Arbor.

The annual game of the year in the Big Ten has become even more impossible to miss given the stakes at play following Michigan's revival under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have won two in a row in the series, riding these wins to back-to-back Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff berths.

Michigan is a key player in two of the biggest questions this spring in the Power Five:

Can the Wolverines take the next step and win the national championship? Or can Ohio State rebound without star quarterback C.J. Stroud and return to the top of the conference?

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) avoids a Penn State defender while carrying the ball at Michigan Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten has a third major player in Penn State, which is back on the national map after last year's Rose Bowl win and could be lifted to new heights by projected starting quarterback Drew Allar given his potential to open up the offense with a more dynamic passing game.

With spring football almost complete, here's how the Big Ten stacks up with one lingering question for each team:

1. Michigan

Will transfers boost the offensive line?

The Wolverines hit a home run last season with the addition of Virginia transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi, one of the nation's top centers as a junior and senior. This year's offensive line could have three Power Five transfers in the starting lineup. One is left tackle LaDarius Henderson, though he's yet to arrive on campus from Arizona State. Stanford transfers Drake Nugent and Myles Hinton are also in the mix, with Nugent the favorite to take over for Oluwatimi at center.

SPRING STOCK: Power rankings and the biggest questions for SEC teams

SURPRISE STORIES: Who can mimic TCU's run to College Football Playoff?

2. Ohio State

Who takes over at kicker?

Two-year starting kicker Noah Ruggles connected on 37 of 41 field goals for the Buckeyes, though his reliability after transferring from North Carolina has been overshadowed by his 50-yard miss in the final seconds of last season's loss to Georgia. One contender to replace Ruggles has already transferred in Jake Seibert, leaving two options heading into the summer: Parker Lewis, a former Southern California transfer, and walk-on Jayden Fielding.

Story continues

3. Penn State

Is Allar the missing piece?

Allar will be the Nittany Lions' replacement for Sean Clifford after tossing four touchdowns in reserve duty as a freshman, even if James Franklin might not name an official starter until closer to the season opener. He represents the possible missing piece for an offense and broader program that has made multiple runs at the playoff but been edged out by Ohio State and Michigan.

NEW ARRIVALS: The 10 biggest transfers during the college football offseason

LOOKING AHEAD: Georgia, Michigan lead way-too-early college football Top 25

4. Iowa

Can the offense average 25 points per game?

That's the magic number for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, at least, after he agreed to a reworked contract that requires a minimum of 25 points per game in 2023. The mandate makes sense: Iowa has allowed more than 24 points in a game four times in the past two seasons, losing each game. While it's unlikely that Ferentz and Iowa reinvent the wheel offensively, the Hawkeyes will be boosted by the arrival of Michigan transfer Cade McNamara at quarterback. He should be a major improvement.

5. Wisconsin

Will the Badgers go all-in on the Air Raid?

After years of success relying on an old-school approach, Wisconsin will embrace an offense with Air Raid concepts under new coach Luke Fickell and coordinator Phil Longo. There's obvious interest in seeing how Fickell, Longo and the Badgers marry this new approach with the physicality that has defined the program for three decades. But will there even be a blending of styles, or will Wisconsin run an undiluted version of Longo's scheme? Indications from the spring suggests there will be drastic departure from the norm.

6. Minnesota

Can Minnesota get more at receiver?

Chris Autman-Bell is expected to return this summer after suffering a season-ending leg injury last September. Minnesota also brings back Daniel Jackson after his strong close to 2022, which included 159 receiving yards and three touchdowns in wins against Wisconsin and Syracuse to end the season. But the Gophers need much more from the position to balance out the offense. Look for transfers Corey Crooms (Western Michigan) and Elijah Spencer (Charlotte) to contribute from the start, with Crooms on track to grab the starting role in the slot.

Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) catches a touchdown pass against Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome (6) defends during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

7. Maryland

Could both lines be Maryland's downfall?

There are reasons to highlight the Terrapins as a possible breakout team in 2023, including of the Big Ten's top collections of skill talent headlined by veteran quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. The issue could be line play: Maryland has to rebuild up front on both sides of the ball, with the defense taking another hit this spring with the transfer of projected starter Tank Booker.

8. Michigan State

Can the freshmen get to the quarterback?

The Spartans will try to reboot the defensive line with several impressive newcomers. This includes Florida State transfer Jarrett Jackson and Liberty transfer Dre Butler, who will contribute on the interior. It's on the edge that Michigan State is leaning on freshmen to beef up a pass rush that finished sixth in the Big Ten last season with 29 sacks. Four-star signees Bai Jobe and Andrew Depaepe are already on campus; Jalen Thompson will arrive this summer. Ken Talley is eligible after redshirting last season following his transfer from Penn State. The biggest addition is Texas A&M transfer Tunmise Adeleye, who has the frame and athleticism to earn all-conference honors.

9. Illinois

What's up in the secondary?

Illinois' defense brings back seven starters from one of the nation's top units but will have a new coordinator in Aaron Henry, who was promoted from his role with the defensive backs to replace new Purdue coach Ryan Walters. But the losses in the secondary may be hard to overcome. Illinois has to find a way to match the production of former starters Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown, two of the nation's very best in 2022.

10. Nebraska

How deep is the rotation at running back?

While questions persist about the depth and quality of the offensive line, Nebraska expects to run the football effectively under first-year coach Matt Rhule and running backs coach E.J. Barthel. (This is especially true if Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims is the starting quarterback.) Barring transfers, the Cornhuskers will have four players fighting for snaps in former Florida State transfer Anthony Grant, junior Rahmir Johnson, sophomore Gabe Ervin and redshirt freshman Ajay Allen.

11. Purdue

How good is the marriage of OC Graham Harrell and QB Hudson Card?

New Purdue coordinator Graham Harrell takes over an offense that loses three huge pieces in quarterback Aidan O'Connell, wide receiver Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham. In comes Texas transfer Hudson Card, who started multiple games the past two seasons with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Early feedback this spring has been positively glowing: Card has been singled out by teammates for his production, command and leadership qualities during the transition to a new staff.

12. Rutgers

Will increased depth lead to more consistency?

To cite one position, Greg Schiano now believes Rutgers has the depth on the offensive line to run the ball more consistently in conference play; last season, the Scarlet Knights ran for 682 yards on 4.9 yards per carry against non-conference competition and 856 yards on 2.9 yards per carry against the Big Ten. There's similar optimism at running back and linebacker, where Mohamed Toure and Moses Walker return from injury. There are even some nice pieces at wide receiver, including a very promising youngster in sophomore Rashad Rochelle, though Rutgers does lose its top three at the position.

13. Indiana

Can they put the pieces together in the secondary?

A huge influx of transfer talent will support a defense that brings back just two starters — though that may not be a bad thing given the Hoosiers' recent defensive swoon. After making 17 interceptions to spark a memorable 2020 season, Indiana has given up a combined 54 touchdowns against just 12 picks the past two years. Last year's group was one of just three nationally in allow 30 or more touchdowns and at least 8 yards per pass attempt.

14. Northwestern

Can this offense and defense get out of the cellar?

Northwestern's defense ranked 10th nationally in yards per play in 2020, when the Wildcats reached the Big Ten championship game, offsetting an offense that ranked 110th in the same category. The defense plummeted to 106th nationally in 2021 but rebounded to 68th last season. Offensively, Northwestern ranked 120th and 123rd, respectively, the past two years and won four combined games. There's more to like from the Wildcats' defense heading into this season but continued concerns over an offense that brings back only a handful of starters and loses one of the nation's best players in left tackle Peter Skoronski.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Big Ten football power rankings, team questions after spring practice