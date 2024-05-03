Pourchaire set for first oval test with Arrow McLaren

Arrow McLaren is accelerating Theo Pourchaire’s IndyCar Series education plan by sending the reigning FIA Formula 2 champion to the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval on Monday.

The hope is for the Frenchman to pass his oval rookie test, which would allow him to race the No. 6 Chevy at the ovals following the Indianapolis 500. Callum Ilott, who raced from 28th to 12th at the 2023 Indy 500 while driving for Juncos Hollinger Racing, is tipped to lead the No. 6 entry once official Speedway practice starts on May 14.

For Pourchaire, the commitment by Arrow McLaren signals an intent to use him for most of the remainder of the season. Standing in for the injured and newly released David Malukas, Ilott piloted the car at the first two events, Pourchaire took the most recent two, and after Indy, Ilott has conflicts with his FIA World Endurance Championship program that would prevent him from handling the No. 6 car on the ovals.

Provided all goes according to plan at WWTR, Pourchaire could stake his claim on a contract for 2025 if he continues to exceed expectations for the three-car team.

