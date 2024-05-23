Potential first-round pick Jaylon Tyson visited the Trail Blazers for a predraft workout

Potential first-round pick Jaylon Tyson was among the six prospects who attended a predraft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, the team announced.

Tyson was named to the All-Pac-12 first team this past season after averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals on 36% shooting from 3-point range as a junior at Cal. His 607 points were the seventh-most by a Cal player in a single season.

The 6-foot-7 guard registered 17 20-point games, the most by a Golden Bear since Jerome Randle in the 2009-10 season. He reached that mark in six consecutive games to start conference play, the longest streak in program history since 1997.

Joining Tyson in the workout on Thursday were West Virginia guard RaeQuan Battle, UCLA forward Adem Bona, Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma, Kentucky forward Ugonna Onyenso and Florida guard Will Richard.

The Trail Blazers figure to be very active in the predraft process, with four draft picks in the top 40 (7, 14, 34, 40). The organization will likely cast a wide net and bring in as many prospects as possible for workouts and interviews.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

