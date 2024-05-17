Postponed state tournament games set to be played today

May 17—1/2

A tarp covered the infield at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. The lingering Kona low weather system postponed all games Thursday due to heavy rains and flooding, with games set to resume this morning, weather permitting.

A puddle from heavy rains was seen outside Les Murakami Stadium on Thursday.

Thursday's postponed games in the baseball and softball state tournaments are set to go today.

One softball quarterfinal was played on Thursday morning, and after more than 90 minutes of rain delays, Mililani ousted Kalani 15-1 in five innings.

Kona low weather has, as forecast, wreaked some havoc on the schedule for both tournaments.

The DataHouse/HHSAA Softball semifinals will be played at Moanalua and Pearl City, with D-II semis scheduled for 10 a.m. at each site, followed by D-I semifinals.

At Moanalua, Pac-Five and Waimea will be followed by Kamehameha and Baldwin. At Pearl City, Kapaa and Aiea will be followed by Mililani and Campbell.

The championship games are scheduled to be played at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium — the D-II title game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the D-I championship game at 7 p.m.

The baseball semifinals in D-I and D-II will begin at 10 a.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. The Kamehameha-Hawaii/Kauai Division II game, which was suspended during the third inning on Thursday, will resume with Kamehameha-Hawaii leading 6-0.

The D-II semifinal with Damien and Waianae will follow.

The D-I semifinals begin at 4 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium, with Saint Louis against Maui. Baldwin and Kamehameha will follow at 7 p.m.

When and where the baseball championship games will be played is up in the air, with weather and which teams advance among the factors to be considered.

Tickets for suspended games will be honored, according to the HHSAA.

Giving the dirt mound at Murakami a chance to dry out is a decision that pitchers will appreciation.

"The mound area is so bad," Kamehameha baseball coach Daryl Kitagawa said.

He believes UH will replace the dirt with an all-turf surface.

"The next go-round, I think they're going to do that. Then no worrying about a mud bog in the middle of the diamond," Kitagawa said.

The top-seeded Warriors got the day off Thursday.

"It's nature. It is what it is. We're having fun. Our kids are into fungo, Wiffle Ball, fungo golf, bottle cap baseball and spike baseball. Our team is probably No. 1 in the country at all of that," Kitagawa said. "They got to cruise and go have fun. We play the late game (on Friday), so we have plenty of time to hit, to talk, to get our minds ready."

ILH runner-up Saint Louis also got a well-earned break.

"I gave them the day off, time to rest their bodies," Crusaders coach Benny Agbayani said. "They played a tough game yesterday. Recoup and get ready for (Friday)."

Agbayani spent time with family,

"I'm relaxing with my family, my wife and my mom," he said.

STATE SOFTBALL

Today

Semifinals

At Moanalua

Pac-Five vs. Waimea (D-II), 10 a.m.

Kamehameha vs. Baldwin, to follow

At Pearl City

Kapaa vs. Aiea (D-II), 10 a.m.

Mililani vs. Campbell, to follow

Championships

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

D-II final, 4:30 p.m.

D-I final, 7 p.m.

State Baseball

Today

Semifinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kauai (D-II), 10 a.m.

Damien vs. Waianae (D-II), to follow

Saint Louis vs. Maui, 4 p.m.

Baldwin vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.