Post-free agency NFL mock draft: What happens if Tua Tagovailoa goes No. 2?

Quite a bit has changed in the NFL since our last mock draft from three weeks ago.

Free agency has kickstarted a whirlwind of movement. (Tom Brady is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!) Compensatory picks were announced. Two first-round picks were traded.

And, oh yeah, the entire draft process was altered dramatically with the eliminations of remaining pro days, top-30 visits and other in-person meetings between prospects and clubs because of the coronavirus outbreak.

So, yes, we have some changes.

And we thought it would be fun to throw in one potential curveball up high, assuming there is a pick in the top five that completely changes the landscape of this year’s draft from that point down.

What will unfold if Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa goes No. 2 overall — either to a team trading up, or with the Washington Redskins shocking everyone by taking him themselves?

Redskins vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith will be running his first draft, and we suspect new head coach Ron Rivera took the job knowing he’d have a lot of influence over who that top pick will be. That might have been one of the concessions owner Daniel Snyder had to make to land Rivera.

Let’s roll through all the big changes in our post-free agency mock.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

LSU QB Joe Burrow

I’d put the chances of a trade here at about 5 percent right now. The only team I suspect the Bengals would even listen to would be the Dolphins, who are armed to the hilt with draft capital and said to be enamored with Burrow. But it’s likely going to take a motherlode to pry him loose.

2. Washington Redskins

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

Count us among the folks who believe Rivera just has to be a huge Tagovailoa fan. Many felt Rivera freely offering up the information on the Redskins’ combine meeting with Tua was a ruse intended to drum up trade interest. Perhaps it was, and whatever team wants him might have to go even higher than Detroit to get him.

But it wouldn’t stun us if the Redskins wanted to upgrade at QB. Tagovailoa’s short but sweet workout video suggests he’s coming along nicely. I don’t really believe that trading for Kyle Allen prevents them from drafting Tua this high; it just gives them insurance at the position that was badly needed in the short term.

The people who drafted Dwayne Haskins are no longer in the building. Trading him wouldn’t return equal value, either. But as we learned with Josh Rosen and the Arizona Cardinals, such a move can’t be considered wild anymore.

3. Detroit Lions

Ohio State EDGE Chase Young

This would be a windfall for the Lions, who still lack a true difference-maker on the front four other than Trey Flowers. Young could come in and be a pro-ready pass rusher the way Nick Bosa was last year for the 49ers. If the first two picks go Burrow and Young, then Young’s teammate, CB Jeffrey Okudah, would be a fine choice. He’d fill a huge need, too.

4. New York Giants

Louisville OT Mekhi Becton

Considering the Giants just paid James Bradberry and drafted Deandre Baker in Round 1 a year ago, another corner feels a bit of an overload. Becton could come in immediately and start at right tackle Year 1 and kick over to left tackle whenever Nate Solder is eventually let go (his dead-cap figure drops from $16 million this season to $6.5M in 2021).

The Giants might be wise to get the Dolphins or Chargers, two QB-needy teams, to flip them a pick to move down a slot or two. If that happens it would be Dave Gettleman’s first trade down as a GM.

5. Miami Dolphins

Oregon QB Justin Herbert

This is the draft pick whom Dolphins fans should start getting accustomed to seeing. We said as much back in January, and many Miami faithful yelled at us for it. And that’s fine! But it’s only become a more likely scenario since then, we suspect, if a trade up for Burrow or Tagovailoa doesn’t happen. Herbert might not be truly special, but he’s a better prospect than many have made him out to be.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

This is a really tough call here. They’ve made big additions on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as in the secondary, so doubling up at those positions could be viewed by some as too much of a luxury. However, the Chargers still are a right tackle short of having a dominant line, so adding Wills makes sense.

Could they take QB Jordan Love here? Maybe. But it would be a wiser move from our vantage point to trade down from this spot (or trade up from No. 37 in Round 2) to take him later on.

7. Carolina Panthers

Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah

The rebuilding Panthers badly need a corner to take on the insane WR talent in the NFC South, and Okudah is roundly viewed as the draft’s best cover man. A perfect addition for a team that won’t care about how many victories it has this season as much as it will in the 2021 campaign.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

There are a lot of folks who believe drafting a tackle here is the move, and it’s easy to see why. Adding someone such as Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, who could start Day 1 at right tackle, would help the Kyler Murray Express run with extra steam in 2020.

But we keep mocking Simmons here, especially given the team’s insane trouble covering tight ends a year ago. The biggest question for me with this pick: They have taken similar talents (with far different body shapes) with Hassan Reddick and Budda Baker, and how have those worked out? It’s a fascinating debate, honestly.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Auburn DT Derrick Brown

The Jaguars are rolling with some questions at a number of spots, especially in the secondary. But they can’t be in a mode where they’re trying to fill every immediate need. What’s the point? This team has zero chance of winning the Super Bowl this season; the goal should be to add as many top talents as possible with their three picks in the top 42 selections.

Brown might not be the popular pick with Simmons (and others) still on the board, but the shedding of Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus has left the DT cupboard pretty bare up front. This would be a big upgrade over Abry Jones inside.

10. Cleveland Browns

Iowa OT Tristian Wirfs

Options at the position are starting to run out, and there’s a gaping hole at left tackle, so this would be a fairly easy pick with how this mock is unfolding. Wirfs has started at both tackle spots, and the Browns’ analytics crew has to be enamored with his versatility, elite athleticism and Hawkeyes pedigree.

The solid depth of the LB class allows them to wait at that spot.

11. New York Jets

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

The Jets have done a lot of work on Ruggs, who not only offers elite speed but also a hyper-competitive temperament that has to have made a strong impression on GM Joe Douglas. His first draft pick with the team will be highly scrutinized, and there are big needs elsewhere too, but we could understand why he’d go this route to land a Tyreek Hill-esque talent. If the Jets draft a receiver, we believe it would come down to Ruggs or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

Alabama's Henry Ruggs III could end up as WR1 in the 2020 NFL draft. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

12. Las Vegas Raiders

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

Pretty sure I’ve now mocked the Raiders three different receivers here, but who is counting? Lamb is a high-character, high-production receiver who won’t take the top off of a defense but absolutely fits the mold of what Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock like in a football player. They’ve shown interest in Lamb’s QB, Jalen Hurts, so it stands to reason they’d like Hurts’ favorite target last season. This offense just needs to keep adding pieces, brick by brick.

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

Everyone assumes the 49ers, who just landed this pick in the DeForest Buckner trade, will turn around and take another 3-tech. I do not, even with Javon Kinlaw on the board. We make it three straight wideouts here because this team needs weapons following the loss of Emmanuel Sanders.

Everyone agrees Kyle Shanahan wants to work with Odell Beckham Jr., right? Well, why not land a cheaper talent with some skill overlap (and fewer headaches)?

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

The team signed Joe Haeg, but they can still upgrade at right tackle. Thomas grew on me the more I watched him, and I now understand why some NFL teams like him even better than a few of the three tackles that already have gone off the board.

Now all the rookie would have to do it protect Tom Brady’s front side. No big deal!

15. Denver Broncos

South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

It’s illegal in some parts of the country to project them anything here besides a wide receiver, but we’re rolling the dice they won’t see this. With Kinlaw falling this far, the Broncos could make the makings of a terrific front seven with the ability to mix and match against the run and pass.

16. Atlanta Falcons

Florida CB C.J. Henderson

This would be about the lowest we could imagine Henderson falling. He went No. 9 in our last mock, and there still figures to be a spot above this where he could land. But if Atlanta could add the second-best (or best?) cover corner in the draft, it would be fantastic value and fill a need.

17. Dallas Cowboys

LSU EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

Would the Cowboys consider a move down in this scenario? Is this too early for Michigan C Cesar Ruiz? Maybe and maybe, we say. But here, they land an ascending rush talent who doesn’t have the upside of a DeMarcus Ware but has a similar profile in some respects as a prospect. This is the kind of traits-y player the Cowboys have sought for many years, and they did lose Robert Quinn.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland

Assuming they don’t trade this pick to move up, this could be a spot for an offensive lineman — still a glaring need. Now, could this be high for Cleveland? Maybe, and perhaps they think they could grab him with their next first-rounder. But Cleveland’s stock is on fire after the combine, and he has left and right tackle potential.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

TCU CB Jeff Gladney

Look for them to move down if possible from here — there could be some real action on the picks in this range, if what we’re hearing is true. That might allow the Raiders to recoup the second-rounder they lost in the Khalil Mack trade and not have to reach for a corner. But if they grab one, Gladney absolutely fits the mold of the feisty, take-no-prisoners defender they might seek on the back end.

20. Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

Utah State QB Jordan Love

Quite honestly, I don’t think the Jaguars will take a QB here. It seems more likely they’ll give Gardner Minshew a chance to win them over again and — more likely — be ready to pounce on either Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields a year from now.

Where Utah State QB Jordan Love ends up being drafted remains a mystery. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

But as we said, this is prime trade real estate this year, and Love slipping to this range might be about where other teams might want to come up and pounce. Chargers? Colts? Someone else? If the Jags stay put, they could take the best player available and just stockpile talent.

21. Philadelphia Eagles

LSU WR Justin Jefferson

Jefferson has primarily played the slot, and he’s not what you’d call a textbook deep threat, but that’s OK. The Eagles need weapons, and Jefferson was as money as almost any receiver in college football last year. Ideally, he’s your No. 2, but he’s a strong No. 2 with the ability to pluck balls out of the air and keep the chains moving regularly.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

Baylor WR Denzel Mims

The Vikings are said to be Mims fans, and with the Stefon Diggs trade, this is now a position they must address at some point early, likely with this pick or the one a few slots down. He’s outstanding on jump balls and back-shoulder throws and — don’t worry — isn’t a Laquon Treadwell type of project.

23. New England Patriots

LSU LB Patrick Queen

Missing a second-rounder, the Patriots could look into moving down from here. But could a young playmaker such as Queen interest them here? Absolutely. They’re a little thin at linebacker now with the losses of Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins and could decide at some point — this year or next — to move on from Dont’a Hightower. Queen doesn’t turn 21 years old until August and has star potential under the guidance of Jerod Mayo.

24. New Orleans Saints

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray

Another trade-down candidate maybe, but the Saints can stay here and land a Day 1 impact player in Murray. The Saints can’t count on injury-prone Kiko Alonso and Alex Anzalone, and K-9’s range would be even more impactful on the Superdome turf.

25. Vikings

Penn State EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

Minnesota is in a strange place now, not exactly loading up for a big run this coming season but not exactly in rebuild mode either. So filling a big need with a pass rusher still feels like a possibility here, with Gross-Matos able to make his impact felt immediately in passing situations while he develops even more as a run defender.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

Alabama S Xavier McKinney

Miami has a fascinating pair of corners now with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Now what they need is a young difference maker to bring the secondary together. McKinney would be a fascinating addition because there’s a Minkah Fitzpatrick element to his game — they played pretty much the same position at Bama — and his smart, rugged style appears to fit what Brian Flores seeks in his defenders.

27. Seattle Seahawks

Alabama EDGE Terrell Lewis

Seattle is an annual trade-back candidate, of course, but barring some other pass-rush addition. This is their biggest need. And as the L.J. Collier pick a year ago, the Seahawks also move to the beat of their own drummer. Lewis is a scheme-specific fit, but his unique blend of length, flexibility and movement skill has us intrigued.

28. Baltimore Ravens

Michigan C Cesar Ruiz

We mocked Ruiz to Baltimore last time around, and it feels like even more of a fit now with Marshal Yanda’s retirement, along with the questionable health of starting center Matt Skura, who was passable a year ago. The Ravens also can tap into the Harbaugh connection to find out just how solid a fit Ruiz could be with his smarts and second-level athletic skill.

29. Tennessee Titans

Houston OT Josh Jones

The buzz on Jones has cooled just a little since a good Senior Bowl, but experienced tackles don’t typically last long. Ideally, the Titans could groom Jones behind Taylor Lewan and Dennis Kelly in 2020 and use him on heavy sets as a swing tackle before Jones gets a shot at starting in 2021.

30. Green Bay Packers

Auburn DL Marlon Davidson

A receiver is possible here, as is an offensive lineman, but the defensive line is also an area that figures to be addressed early in Green Bay. Davidson helped boost his stock at the Senior Bowl, even if some felt he put on too much weight — from the 280-pound range to 297 in Mobile and 303 at the combine. But as a 5-technique, he’d work well in this system.

31. 49ers

Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

Landing a long, athletic corner here would be a nice coup, helping them in the short and long terms. They need to upgrade the spot opposite Richard Sherman while also planning for life after Sherman down the road a few years. Diggs would be a nice fit at this spot.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

LSU CB Kristian Fulton

The Chiefs are said to be fans of Fulton, and he could help add depth and talent to an emerging secondary. When you have Patrick Mahomes, opposing teams are likely going to have to throw the ball late in games against you to keep pace. (And yes, I know they trailed by double digits in every postseason game.) Finding as many quality defensive backs as possible should be a goal.

Round 2

33. Bengals

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

They need LB help and pass-rush help, and Baun can assist in both areas.

34. Colts (from Redskins)

TCU WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor looked a bit too bulky at the combine, but his open-field juice could give this offense a boost.

35. Lions

Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

If they don’t take Jeff Okudah in Round 1, this would be a quality Plan-B option at a huge need position.

36. Giants

LSU S Grant Delpit

Hard to pin down which way the Giants will go here, but I could see Joe Judge wanting a smart, rangy safety.

37. Chargers

Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

Pairing Swift and Austin Ekeler would give the Chargers a good 1-2 punch in the backfield.

38. Panthers

TCU DT Ross Blacklock

They’re thin in the defensive trenches. Adding Blacklock as a multi-technique defender would help.

39. Dolphins

Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins

It feels unlikely they’ll use all these picks without some kind of trade. But they sneaked in Dobbins for a late visit and could use more depth.

Clemson WR Tee Higgins could help the Texans. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

40. Texans (from Cardinals)

Clemson WR Tee Higgins

Want to keep Deshaun Watson happy? Draft a Clemson receiver. Not that it makes up for trading the other Clemson receiver, but Higgins is a gifted, long target with excellent ball skills that compensate for his lack of vertical speed.

Sound familiar? No, Higgins isn’t a one-for-one swap out for DeAndre Hopkins, but there is a little overlap in their games. Watson needs all the help he can get, and Higgins would be about as good as the Texans could hope for at this stage.

41. Browns

Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Adding a versatile safety in a division with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow feels like a good move. Fun bonus: Winfield grew up in Ohio and has family there.

42. Jaguars

USC OT Austin Jackson

He’s not a first-rounder in my mind, but there’s enough talent to gamble on his development here.

43. Bears (from Raiders)

Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk

Not exactly how I imagined this going, with Aiyuk falling this far, but adding vertical ability is a must. Aiyuk is a jump-ball and yards-after-catch specialist would would round out the WR top three along with Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller nicely.

Matt Nagy must hit more chunk plays this season after ranking 28th last season in 25-yard plays and longer with a mere 24. Aiyuk caught at least one 25-yard pass (or longer) in eight of his 12 games last season.

44. Colts

Iowa EDGE A.J. Epenesa

GM Chris Ballard is nothing if not an opportunist. Landing a sliding Epenesa, who fits a need, would be savvy.

45. Buccaneers

LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Giving Tom Brady a pint-sized powder keg of a back (with slot WR skills) feels like a beautiful pairing. Bring the Texas route to Tampa.

46. Broncos

Penn State WR KJ Hamler

For you Denverites who fretted at the lack of a deep-ball receiver in Round 1, here you go. Drew Lock can’t overthrow Hamler.

47. Falcons

Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike

They remain thin up front, so this would be nice value here, adding a 3-technique who can rush.

48. Jets

TCU OT Lucas Niang

If they don’t take a tackle in Round 1, it would be smart to double back here with Niang (who grew up down the road in Connecticut, by the way).

49. Steelers

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

After pegging them some receivers and edge rushers previously, it’s hard to deny that Taylor is a near-perfect fit for their offense. As Ben Roethlisberger gets closer to the twilight of his career, placing an emphasis on the run game feels more important.

And Taylor just feels like an ideal Steelers back with the pedigree, athleticism, run style and production they seek at the position. Assuming James Connor will stay healthy and Benny Snell will develop feel like risky propositions.

50. Bears

LSU OG Damien Lewis

They didn’t dip into the free-agency market at guard, which got pricy. Landing Lewis would add a dose of nastiness — a perfect fit for new OL coach Juan Castillo.

51. Cowboys

Virginia CB Bryce Hall

They need a long corner to help replace Byron Jones. This could be a steal if Hall is healthy.

52. Rams

Ohio State LB Malik Harrison

The list of needs only has grown since the start of free agency. Adding help in the secondary, on the offensive line or at edge rusher makes a lot of sense. But the loss of Cory Littleton can’t be overlooked.

The Rams could try to create a competition with players such as Micah Kiser, Kenny Young and Travin Howard. But adding an ascending prospect such as Harrison could help them combat the strong NFC West run games while he develops in pass coverage.

Ohio State LB Malik Harrison would fill a need for the Rams. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

53. Eagles

Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara

There’s a job open here, and assuming Okwara is healthy, he’d be worth taking a shot on here.

54. Bills

Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger

A versatile safety/nickel linebacker/returner to a team that has scouted Dugger extensively.

55. Ravens (from Falcons via Patriots)

Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

There’s a big injury risk here, but his versatility and YAC ability could thrive in this offense.

56. Dolphins (from Saints)

USC WR Michael Pittman Jr.

A three-level playmaker who can help the Dolphins round out their depth chart.

57. Texans

Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

Houston has a pretty average lot at the position, so Kmet would be an upgrade.

58. Vikings

Mississippi State CB Cam Dantzler

They badly need help at this spot, and Dantzler brings confidence to the job.

59. Seahawks

Louisiana-Lafayette OG Robert Hunt

They’re always on the lookout for quality blockers, and Hunt is a nasty one.

60. Ravens

Wyoming LB Logan Wilson

Linebacker is a spot they must upgrade, and Wilson’s three-down ability makes him a great fit.

61. Titans

Missouri DT Jordan Elliott

They’re thinned up front, and Elliott could snag a starting spot and aid the pass rush.

62. Packers

Connecticut OT Matt Peart

Athletic, smart and versatile tackle (experience at left and right) makes sense here.

63. Chiefs (from 49ers)

LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry

It’s back to the Bayou for more help, this time at a thin spot on the interior.

64. Seahawks (from Chiefs)

Utah CB Jaylon Johnson

He falls just below their arm-length threshold but would be a great value this late.

