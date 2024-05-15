Have your say on Postecoglou's comments

[BBC]

After Tottenham's 2-0 loss to Manchester City yesterday, manager Ange Postecoglou said the foundations at the club are "fragile."

"It's inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It's been an interesting exercise. It's just my observations, " he said.

He was also filmed speaking to a Tottenham fan in the crowd and after the defeat, seemed deeply frustrated with the general approach to the fixture given the impact a loss would have on the title hopes of rivals Arsenal.

