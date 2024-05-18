Postecoglou 'wants to win - he is a winner'

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says the past week will have been an "eye opener" for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian was left frustrated with Spurs fans celebrating Manchester City's goals against them on Tuesday in a match that left north London rivals Arsenal trailing in the Premier League title race.

Postecoglou described the foundations of the club as "fragile" after the result that also ended hopes of Champions League qualification.

"There are no grey areas with Ange Postecoglou - it is black or white," said Reo-Coker on BBC Radio 5 Live's Friday Football Social.

"He wants to win - he is a winner. He doesn't want to understand or get his head around how Spurs fans might have felt in that result against Manchester City. That they would rather watch City win the Premier League title and them miss out on Champions League football than watch Arsenal win the title.

"It is something you can't process if you are a winner and want to win. It doesn’t matter how it affects anybody else, it is about that mentality. I could understand his frustrations - what he has done and achieved at Spurs this season is amazing.

"It has been a big eye opener for him to learn a lot more about the people around the club, and also his players, in what they see is important. If it aligns with him, you’re good. If it doesn’t, I just don’t see it being a good relationship."

