Possible Cowboys draft target DT T’Vondre Sweat arrested on DWI charge

One of the college prospects thought by many to be a top target for the Cowboys has landed in serious legal trouble just 18 days before the NFL draft.

Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was arrested by police in Austin over the weekend and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to KXAN News.

The 22-year-old was booked into jail Sunday but posted a $3,000 bond and was released shortly afterward.

Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat was arrested early this morning and charged with DWI, according to @KXAN_News in Austin. Sweat is viewed as a potential day 2 draft pick. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 7, 2024

Texas law classifies DWI as a Class B misdemeanor. It carries a jail term of up to 180 days, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

It could also see Sweat’s draft stock drop, possibly into the third day of picks.

The Huntsville, Tex. native is the brother of Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as well as the 2023 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s top interior defensive lineman.

The Cowboys conducted a formal interview with Sweat at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in late February.

Defensive tackle is a massive need in Dallas this year, as the team lost defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore in free agency. Last year’s first-round draft pick, Michigan DT Mazi Smith, was underwhelming in his rookie season.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire