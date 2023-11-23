Porzingis posterizes Lopez in dominating first half vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kristaps Porzingis put on a show in the first half of Wednesday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Boston Celtics big man logged 10 points on 50 percent shooting and played a key role in the C's taking a commanding 67-53 lead into the half.

All eyes were on Porzingis during two specific plays where he finished strong at the rim.

In the second quarter, Porzingis and Jaylen Brown executed a perfect give-and-go play. With Porzingis at the top of the key, he dished a behind-the-back pass to Brown, who lobbed it back up to the big man for the alley-oop finish.

Late in the second quarter, Celtics guard Derrick White dished a clean pass to Porzingis, who was able to body his way through Bucks' center Brook Lopez, sending the fans at the TD Garden into a frenzy.

