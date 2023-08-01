US avoid shock Women's World Cup exit against Portugal by width of a post

Megan Rapinoe came on in the second half but could not find a goal for the US - Getty Images/Buda Mendes

Portugal 0 US 0

By Samindra Kunti at Eden Park

For the third match in a row at this Women’s World Cup, the majority of the United States team remained silent during the national anthem ahead of a tense, goalless draw with Portugal that saw the defending champions survive a late scare to scrape through to the last 16.

American fans in the stands at Eden Park hyped the game and chanted ‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’ before kick-off, but they were met with silence from much of the team during the rendition of the The Star Spangled Banner with Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Lindsey Horan among the only players to be seen to sing the anthem.

The US women’s team has long had a complicated relationship with the anthem and star Megan Rapinoe was one of the first prominent players to take a knee in solidarity with former American football player Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Portugal were inches away from knocking the US out fo the World Cup - Getty Images/Robin Alam

In a substitute’s role at this tournament, Rapinoe watched on from the bench as the four-time world champions struggled against Portugal to ultimately clinch second spot behind the Netherlands, who demolished World Cup debutants Vietnam 7-0. Rapinoe high-fived the players at half-time, but a tidy and composed Portugal had tested the USWNT’s resolve and, with only Lynn Williams providing danger, the team were jeered off at the pause.

The second half began with no less confusion as a fire alarm sounded at Eden Park, prompting confusion in the stands and some fans to evacuate. However, the Americans remained pedestrian and were just one goal away from a shock defeat.

Alex Morgan rounded Portuguese goalkeeper Ines Teixeira Pereira, but defender Diana Gomes cleared the attempt off the line before US manager Vlatko Andonovski introduced Rapinoe to fix his team’s messy play around the hour mark, but the ageing star did not provide the impetus and guile the Americans so required.

#POR were inches away from taking the #USA's place in the knockout rounds of this #FIFAWWC 😫 pic.twitter.com/lZ5yndOHa8 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 1, 2023

Despite all their heroism, the Portuguese had not mustered a single shot on target until, in a nail-biting finale, substitute Joana Marchao rattled the woodwork with a firm drive. The United States were a few centimetres away from elimination, but they held on – only just.

With five points from three matches, they progress from the group stage as runners-up for the first time since the 2011 World Cup. In Germany, they were runners-up behind Sweden, who might top Group G and provide the US with their sternest test yet in the second round.

Portugal denied by the post as US qualify: as it happened

10:22 AM BST

'We had to hold it down and get the result'

Alex Morgan speaks afer the US’s narrow win:

“It’s tough to be second, we wanted to go through first. This team gave everything but we just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net. In the last few minutes we had to hold it down and get the result. Now we move on. Players came in and really helped the starters. We had so many game changers.”

10:12 AM BST

Confirmed Group E standings

Netherlands will go through as group winners after their 7-0 win over Vietnam, with the US in second after two draws and a win from their matches. Portugal are third with four points, while Vietnam failed to win – or even score – in their three games.

10:09 AM BST

What for the US now?

They have a long way to go if they are going to even resemble World Cup winners. They looked slow, disjointed and completely out of rhythm in that 90 minutes but in truth they still had the better of the chances and would perhaps feel the game would have been different had they taken at least the one. However, they will not be afforded those chances if performing to that level against better sides later in the competition.

More is needed from Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the entire US team - Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

10:04 AM BST

What an effort from Portugal

They deserved to win that match in truth and had the chance they waited the best part of 90 minutes for in injury time only for Palma Capeta to hit the post. We were inches away from perhaps the biggest shock in the history of the Women’s World Cup there.

Tatiana Pinto is dejected after the final whistle - Getty Images/Phil Walter

09:58 AM BST

FULL TIME: POR 0 USA 0

The entire US breathes a massive sigh of relief. One of those rare sporting events where there is not one happy player on either side on the pitch.

09:56 AM BST

90+7 min: POR 0 USA 0

Changes for the US. They are crying out for the draw here.

09:54 AM BST

90+4 min: POR 0 USA 0

Have Portugal missed that one chance we were waiting for? You feel like they have but they deserve a draw at the very, very least from this match.

Naeher comes charging out to try to claim a looping free-kick into the box but misses it completely. Fortune again shines on the US though as the ball bounces out of play for a goal kick.

09:51 AM BST

90+2 min: POR 0 USA 0

Portugal have hit the post! Wow. Capeta is freed in between the US centre-backs, her shot is strong and beats Naeher but clatters into the bottom of the post. The US were inches away from exiting the World Cup there.

#POR were inches away from taking the #USA's place in the knockout rounds of this #FIFAWWC 😫 pic.twitter.com/lZ5yndOHa8 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 1, 2023

09:47 AM BST

87 min: POR 0 USA 0

Into the dying embers here. Portugal need a goal; the US will go through as things stand but a win would do them the world of good with bigger challenges lying in wait.

09:46 AM BST

Read the latest on the US anthem row

Seven players stay silent ahead of Portugal game despite accusations of being ‘disrespectful’#TelegraphWomensSport | #FIFAWWC — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) August 1, 2023

09:45 AM BST

84 min: POR 0 USA 0

One of Rapinoe’s fizzing balls towards Morgan finally finds the target. Morgan looks to cut the ball back across the box to Trinity Rodman but that is blocked. Morgan then has the chance to take on Pereira herself but her shot is weak and easily dealt with by the Portugal keeper.

Megan Rapinoe x Alex Morgan link-up...



But the chance amounts to nothing as time is running out for #USA to find a lead...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/aqsczdtrs4 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 1, 2023

09:42 AM BST

82 min: POR 0 USA 0

From the ensuing free kick, Naeher fumbles a driven cross across the six-yard but there is no Portugal player there to contest the rebound. Nervy, nervy times for the US here.

09:40 AM BST

80 min: POR 0 USA 0

Girma is booked after a poor challenge on Diana Silva. That came about as a result of some careless work from Julie Ertz, who gave the ball away in a dangerous area. Far from the first time that has happened tonight from a US perspective.

09:38 AM BST

79 min: POR 0 USA 0

Cries of support from the Portugal benches as Pinto puts pressure on Girma and earns her side a throw-in inside the US half. They still fancy this and you’d be brave to bet against them with just over ten minutes to go.

Portugal's coach Francisco Neto (R) speaks with Portugal's midfielder #20 Kika Nazareth (L) during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland

09:35 AM BST

74 min: POR 0 USA 0

Portugal have had more possession than the US over this first 74 minutes but other than the Jessica Silva snap shot early in the first half they have not created another clear chance. You do feel, though, they will get at least one more before the whistle blows.

09:32 AM BST

72 min: POR 0 USA 0

The US are just starting to gain a semblance of control here. More possession being retained and they starting to beat Portugal to the 50/50 balls they were losing in the first half. Rapinoe is already creating problems for Portugal down the left.

09:29 AM BST

68 min: POR 0 USA 0

Play is back underway after that short stoppage from Silva to get some running repairs. Rapinoe picks the ball on the left and looks for an ambitious diagonal pass towards Alex Morgan but the assured performance from the Portugal centre-back continues.

09:24 AM BST

64 min: POR 0 USA 0

Dolores Silva is down in the area after taking a knock while defending a USA corner. looks like she got an elbow in the eye maybe.

09:22 AM BST

61 min: POR 0 USA 0

Huge roars erupt around Eden Park as Megan Rapinoe enters the fray. Nazareth is also off for Portugal – a surprise considering how good she’s been but the broadcast suggests she is carrying a knock.

Sophia Smith (R) of USA is substituted by Megan Rapinoe (L) during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023

09:20 AM BST

60 min: POR 0 USA 0

Another chance goes begging for the US, as Williams fails to direct her header on target from a Lavelle free-kick. The flag was up on the nearside but you’d still expect Williams to get that one on target there.

09:17 AM BST

57 min: POR 0 USA 0

Decent chance wasted by Lavelle, who is in acres of space and has time to free Smith down the left but hopelessly overhits her pass and it dribbles out for a free-kick.

09:14 AM BST

54 min: POR 0 USA 0

You feel Alex Morgan has to do more there. Portugal caught out of shape and Morgan is free in the box. Pereira comes charging off her line, forcing Morgan to go wide – an angle from which scoring just isn’t possible. The US striker had to take that one earlier.

Alex Morgan sees her goal bound effort from a tight angle cleared...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/70a58UbUfB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 1, 2023

09:12 AM BST

53 min: POR 0 USA 0

Moments later Smith clatters into Diana Silva and to be honest there’s no arguing to be had with that. She leaves a high trailing leg up in the air which makes direct contact with Silva’s calf. Pretty grinding start to this second half thus far.

Sophia Smith of USA protests to Referee Rebecca Welch during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland / TÄmaki Makaurau, New Zealand

09:09 AM BST

49 min: POR 0 USA 0

Sophia Smith is left grimacing after a pretty poor challenge from Pinto. Smith is lying on the ground, blocking Pinto path to the ball but she still gets a boot from the Portugal defender in the back. She’s lucky to get away without a yellow card there.

09:07 AM BST

46 min: POR 0 USA 0

Early signs show more of the same from the 45 minutes. Portugal are playing with far more fluidity here. The excellent Nazareth turns away from Lavelle in the middle of the park and launches an attack down the right.

09:04 AM BST

We are underway again...

...a huge 45 minutes for the US upcoming.

08:55 AM BST

All sqaure

HT ⏸️



🔝 spot now almost definitely beyond the USA.#TelegraphWomensSport | #FIFAWWC — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) August 1, 2023

08:49 AM BST

HALF TIME: POR 0 USA 0

Lazy defending from Portugal gives the US a chance at the end of the first half. After failing to clear a corner the ball loops back into the Portugal box where Williams gets away a snapshot but it’s straight at Pereira.

The referee’s whistle blows. Portugal will be much happier after that first 45 minutes.

08:47 AM BST

Update

The Netherlands are 5-0 up over Vietnam in the first half. The US chances of winning the group are slipping away. But just getting to the knockout stages is the priority at present.

08:45 AM BST

43 min: POR 0 USA 0

Sophia Smith ties a one-two with Lavelle on the left but it’s just too slow and easily defended by Portugal. This US side looks disjointed here to say the least.

08:44 AM BST

41 min: POR 0 USA 0

More good positions for Portugal. Pinto has plenty of space to drive at the defence on the left and draws just wild clearance from an increasingly panicked US side.

Soiphie Smith gets a talking to from the referee after a frustrated challenge. You can feel the tension growing here.

Andreia Norton (L) and USA's midfielder #16 Rose Lavelle (R) fight for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland on August 1, 2023

08:40 AM BST

38 min: POR 0 USA 0

The US have 10 women camped behind the ball with Portugal in possession. Remarkable really. Lavelle gets booked for a late challenge Dolores Silva. She will miss the first knockout game...if the US qualify that is.

08:37 AM BST

35 min: POR 0 USA 0

The Portugal transitions from defence to attack are impressive. They win the ball back off a hesitant Lavelle and feed the impressive Nazareth, who has her head on the swivel straight away. She looks to free Diana Silva but the US defence deals with the danger.

08:33 AM BST

32 min: POR 0 USA 0

The US have no outlet from defence into midfield. Centre-back Girma dribbles over the halfway line but has no-one to pass to in her vicinity and instead boots it long towards Sophia Smith. Portugal will take that strategy all day long. Tough to see what the US plan is here.

08:31 AM BST

30 min: POR 0 USA 0

I think it’s fair to say that Portugal have more than just a foothold in this game. Jessica Silva looks a constant threat down the right, twice knocking decent balls in the six-yard box which requires proper attention from the US defenders.

08:29 AM BST

27 min: POR 0 USA 0

It looks like superb work from Alex Morgan down the byline as she dribbles to within a foot of the left-hand post. The ball falls to Williams in the ensuing scramble but she snatches at the shot and skies it over the bar. A big chance goes begging there.

HT ⏸️



🔝 spot now almost definitely beyond the USA.#TelegraphWomensSport | #FIFAWWC — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) August 1, 2023

08:26 AM BST

24 min: POR 0 USA 0

Alex Morgan clatters the Portugal goalkeeper Pereira as both go for the ball following a chipped free-kick into the box. Morgan walks away unscathed from the exchange and it’s good to see Pereira does too after some treatment.

Ines Pereira (C) reacts on the ground during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland on August 1, 2023

08:24 AM BST

22 min: POR 0 USA 0

Sullivan takes an excellent, whipping corner from the left but the Portuguese again are up to the challenge, winning two big headers inside the six-yard box. The underdogs look defensively stout here.

Diana Silva runs with the ball next to USA's defender #04 Naomi Girma (R) during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland on August 1, 2023

08:21 AM BST

19 min: POR 0 USA 0

The US have to improve their ball retention here. Dangerous attacks are lasting a matter of seconds at present before the ball is turned over or lost. They have the more talent, that much is clear, but Portugal have looked more cohesive as a unit in these opening exchanges.

08:17 AM BST

15 min: POR 0 USA 0

Huge chance for Portugal. Jessica Silva is put in thanks to a lovely ball from Nazareth. She is clean through and has ample time to pick her spot but perhaps that’s the problem as she snatches her shot wide.

08:15 AM BST

14 min: POR 0 USA 0

Sophia Smith looks so dangerous whenever she gets the ball in space. She drives down the left before cutting back and clipping a delightful ball towards the back post where Williams is lurking. Her cushioned header is in the direction of Morgan but again the Portugal defence is up to the task.

08:13 AM BST

12 min: POR 0 USA 0

The Netherlands are already two up against Vietnam in this group’s other game. The US has plenty of work to do if they want to top this group.

08:11 AM BST

10 min: POR 0 USA 0

The US’s high-energy start has not yet transitioned into controlled dominance yet. Portugal are getting chances to counter at the moment and that is just keeping the US honest. All a bit frantic at present and you’d think Portugal would love to keep it that way.

08:09 AM BST

7 min: POR 0 USA 0

Portugal are getting themselves in trouble here, turning the ball over in their third and giving the US excellent attacking opportunities. Horan has made a great start down the US left and she offers up Morgan another half-chance, this time at the other post but again the US forward can’t direct her effort goalwards.

Lindsey Horan (R) fights for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland

08:05 AM BST

4 min: POR 0 USA 0

Chance for the US.

Williams gets to byline in acres of space and finds a smart cut-back pass into the six-yard box where Alex Morgan is lurking. She gets there ahead of the defender but her deft flick is just off target.

08:03 AM BST

2 min: POR 0 USA 0

Good positive start from the US. There are huge cheers any time a US player picks up the ball.

Sullivan makes a smart inception in the centre circle and looks to feed Williams but the Portuguese defence holds firm.

08:01 AM BST

The crowd counts down...

...the referee blows her whistle and we are off.

07:59 AM BST

What a sight

The lights are on, the stands are packed and the atmosphere is crackling at Eden Park.

07:57 AM BST

Less gusto from the US

And again there are numerous members of the side failing to join in with the anthem. I count three singers and eight who did not there. The row rolls on.

Alyssa Naeher, Naomi Girma, Lynn Williams and Julie Ertz of USA line up for the national anthem prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand

Players listen to national anthems prior to the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland on August 1, 2023

07:56 AM BST

The teams are out...

Here come the anthems...belted out with gusto by the Portuguese.

07:55 AM BST

US fans out in force

U.S. fans hold up a sign ahead of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

U.S. supporters react ahead of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday

U.S. supporters pose for a photo ahead of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand,

USA fans show their support prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland / TÄmaki Makaurau, New Zealand

United States fans in the stands prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand

07:51 AM BST

Anthem controversy

Something to watch before this game will be whether all members of the US team sing their country’s anthem. Several failed to do so ahead of their matches against Vietnam or the Netherlands, sparking a row within the US media.

The players were labelled “embarrassing” and “disrespectful” in some quarters but as yet there has been no clarity on why Andi Sullivan, Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma, Emily Fox, Trinity Rodman and Crystal Dunn failed to sing The Star-Spangled Banner.

07:46 AM BST

One of the biggest World Cup shocks

Well it would be if Portugal were to get a result or, dare I say, even beat the USA in Auckland this morning.

Just once in the history of the Women’s World Cup – in 2011 – have the US not topped their group. They have never failed to qualify...

Sophia Smith warms up ahead of the clash with Portugal - Getty Images/Robin Alam

07:37 AM BST

Team news

This morning’s starting XIs see the US make two changes from the side who drew with the Netherlands. Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams both get the nod from manager Vlatko Andonovski, with Savannah DeMelo and Trinity Rodman both dropping to the bench.

United States starting XI: Naeher, Dunn, Girma, Ertz, Fox, Horan, Sullivan, Lavelle, Smith, Morgan, Williams.

Portugal starting XI: Pereira, Amado, Costa, Gomes, Borges, Dolores Silva, Norton, Pinto, Nazareth, Diana Silva, J Silva.

07:34 AM BST

Good morning from Eden Park

Welcome the live coverage of the Women’s World Cup where the USA attempt to book their place in the knockout stages and continue their hunt for a record-extending sixth World Cup success.

Their dominance in women’s football in recent history means the USA have rarely faced such a crucial clash so early in a tournament – lose against Portugal this morning and they are likely out of the tournament, barring a Netherlands collapse.

A comfortable win in their opener against Vietnam was followed by a tightly contested 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 final.

The USA trailed at the break in the latter and needed a Lindsey Horan goal on the hour to come through with a mercy yet crucial point.

“Of course there’s a little bit of anxiety anytime there’s a result that needs to be had, that has a little bit of feeling to it, but I think that’s exciting,” forward Megan Rapinoe said. “I think everybody knows that too. Everybody’s like, ‘OK, we have to perform better and we have to get this result.’”

Portugal, with their own qualification still in their hands, will certainly be no pushovers at Eden Park this morning. After losing 1-0 to Netherlands, they got the better of Vietnam on Thursday to leave themselves just a point adrift of the two Group E pace-setters.

“If we analyse Portugal in the last few games that they played, they are a lot more conservative than aggressive,” USA boss Vlatko Andonovski, said. “They are looking to get their results on a couple of chances they create.

“We expect nothing less. We think that they’re going to be organised defensively, and they’re going to look to get results off counterattacks. And obviously, it will be our responsibility to neutralise any of those.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.