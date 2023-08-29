Popular pathway for Georgia football games will now be a ticketed area

Ahead of the 2023 Georgia football season opener, the University of Georgia Athletic Association is reminding those who plan to attend the UT Martin game about changes to Sanford Stadium.

One that may throw regular visitors for a loop is the Gillis bridge, located along Sanford Drive between the stadium and the Tate Plaza, will now be a ticketed area.

Gates will be installed during home game weeks. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will not be allowed after 7 p.m. Friday before each game.

A first look: UGA adds tribute in Sanford Stadium for Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi

More: UGA is spending nearly $70M to upgrade Sanford Stadium. Here's what fans will see this season

Renderings provided by UGA Athletics show upgrades that will debut during the 2023 season.

Here are the additional upgrades and changes fans can expect to see at Georgia Bulldogs home games this season, according to a press release from UGA:

New location for Gate 1 and Gate 9. These gates will now be on the Gillis Bridge as a portion of the bridge on the West side, which will now be inside the stadium and a ticketed area on game days

Gate 9 will now have two entry points: 1) one entering on the bridge at the new gate 9 plaza 2) one entering at the top of the 100 level

Connection of the South 100 concourse and the West Endzone plaza

Addition of Grab & Go concession options at Gate 6 and Gate 9 and additional concessions on the bridge for fans in the West Endzone

Upgraded seating alignment and more seats for disabled fans on the 100 level South concourse

The concourse from Gate 6 to Gate 9 has more than doubled in width

New larger and more spacious restrooms on the Gate 9 plaza, 100 level concourse and Gate 6 entry plaza, nearly doubling the overall fixture counts in these areas of the stadium

Family bathrooms added to the 100 level South concourse near Section 128

Addition of a sensory room at Section 128 for fans that may need a quiet space if sights and sounds in the stadium become overwhelming

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Sanford Drive bridge to be ticketed for UGA football home games