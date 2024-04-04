Popular 2024 draft prospect compared to new Panthers WR

What’s better than having one Diontae Johnson? How about having two?

As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers have been linked closer and closer to University of Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey. Given Carolina’s need for more pass catchers who can separate and McConkey’s ability to—well—separate, the two-time national champion should be on the team’s list of targets for the 33rd overall pick.

McConkey is so good at separating, in fact, that CBS Sports staff writer Garrett Podell recently compared him to new Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson. Podell writes:

McConkey is incredibly agile off the line of scrimmage. His footwork is that of a basketball player, jabbing and shaking past defenders at the beginning of his routes. The out route might be McConkey’s best because of his ability to come to a stop and then accelerate out of the breaks in his routes. His usage of various speeds and hesitation before accelerating to an opening is reminiscent of how Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic lulls defenders to sleep before scoring at the rim. McConkey also has strong hands, evidenced by hauling 30 of his 37 targets with only two dropped passes.

Wow. A Luka comp, too?

But if we stick to football, Panthers head coach Dave Canales will be running his offense on timing. That approach will put a premium on players like Johnson and McConkey—who can find their own space and find it quickly.

And if he is indeed the pick for Carolina, quarterback Bryce Young can really play point guard and finally get those easy layups going.

