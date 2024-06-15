Pompey defender Ogilvie agrees new two-year deal

Connor Ogilvie joined Portsmouth from Gillingham in 2021 [Getty Images]

Portsmouth defender Connor Ogilvie has agreed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 28-year-old has made 117 appearances for Pompey since arriving from Gillingham in 2021 and played a key role in his side's promotion to the Championship last season.

The former England youth international and product of Tottenham Hotspur's academy has scored eight goals for Portsmouth, including two last season in wins over Barnsley and Northampton Town.

“Our record with him in the team is excellent and I’m excited to see what he can do in the Championship,” said head coach John Mousinho