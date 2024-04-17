Polson beats Trotters 15-0

Apr. 17—PLAINS — Polson's Samantha Rensvold threw three innings of one-hit ball and the Pirates beat Plains 15-0 in non-conference softball Tuesday night.

The Pirates had just two hits, but drew 16 walks on offense while scoring eight runs in the first inning, five in the second and two in the third. Additionally, they scored five runs via passed ball and six on wild pitches.

Carli Maley, Avery Starr and Sierra Perez had RBIs for Polson. Starr scored three runs.

Rensvold walked no one and struck out five of the 10 hitters she faced.