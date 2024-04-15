The polls are open! Vote now for the Pueblo Chieftain's Athlete of the Week

Pueblo Chieftain readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes at the newspaper's website, chieftain.com. The poll is located at the bottom of the article and closes on Friday.

There are no voting restrictions, so vote now and vote often. Here are the choices for the week of April 8-12:

VOTE HERE:

More: Pueblo's Players of the Week includes performances in baseball, soccer, track and field

Each week, the Chieftain recognizes the top student-athletes from area schools to highlight those who have performed at a high level. The Chieftain sports staff selects them. Coaches can nominate players by emailing cabdelmalek@gannett.com before Thursday night.

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @chowebacca. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Vote for the Pueblo Chieftain's Athlete of the Week