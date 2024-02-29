POLL: State-winning gymnasts and other area athletes up for athlete of the week

SAINT CLOUD – Winning an individual gymnastics event championship to add to her team title, Becker senior Lauren Woelfel claims the area’s weightiest wins in the last week of play.

However, up against section-winning wrestlers, hockey players and swimmers, she may not claim the St. Cloud Times’ athlete of the week. There are still some basketball players who could argue for the honor too: over the past week St. Cloud Tech star point guard Tameron Ferguson set another school record and Holdingford’s Addy Pilarski etched her name in school record books.

Listed in alphabetical order by last name, here are the nominations and qualifications for the Feb. 18-24 athlete of the week:

Junior wrestler Owen Angell (31-6) of Foley won the Section 6-2A individual tournament at 172 pounds.

In the Class 2A gymnastics state meet, St. Cloud Crush junior Camryn Balfanz competed individually one day after the Crush took sixth as a team. She qualified for state in all four events and placed 16th overall, highlighted by a fifth-place vault score of 9.6. Balfanz also placed 35th in bars, 25th in beam and 31st in floor.

Sophomore wrestler Jaxon Bartkowicz (42-3) of Holdingford won the Section 7-1A individual tournament at 215 pounds.

Senior wrestler Vance Barz (39-5) of Sauk Rapids-Rice won the Section 6-2A individual tournament at 133 pounds.

Junior wrestler Luke Bieniek (38-6) of Holdingford won the Section 7-1A individual tournament at 172 pounds.

Becker boys basketball squeezed three games into last week, winning Feb. 20 against Big Lake, but then lost back-to-back Feb. 22 and 23 against Monticello and Chisago Lakes. Senior Kyan Blomquist had 57 points in the week of games, closing with a 23-point, nine rebound performance in the regular-season finale. He had 17 rebounds the whole week and 13 assists with four steals.

St. Cloud Apollo freshman swimmer Charlie Bobick qualified for four state events last weekend at the Section 3-1A meet. He won first place in the 200-yard individual medley, second place in the 100-yard breaststroke and was on two qualifying relay teams. Apollo placed fourth in both the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle events.

In the Section 8-2A swim meat, St. Cloud Tech/Becker/ROCORI sophomore Micah Davis placed first in two individual races and qualified for state with a third-place finish for the teams’ 200-yard medley relay squad. Davis’ 1:37.91 200-yard freestyle time was nearly five seconds faster than the second-place finisher and his 100 fly time of 48.19 cleared second by more than three seconds. Davis also competed on the 200-yard freestyle relay team that did not qualify for state.

Tech senior Tameron Ferguson set a new basketball school record with a game-high of 53 points Feb. 22 in a 87-85 loss against ROCORI. He also had 33 points in a win Feb. 20 at Willmar. Ferguson had 11 rebounds, eight assists and 16 steals on the week.

St. Cloud Cathedral boys hockey senior goalie Nick Hansen was 20-21 on shots saved in the Crusaders’ 10-0 and 6-1 wins last week in the Section 5-1A boys hockey tournament.

The Crusaders had to have an offensive player on the list, too. Junior John Hirschfeld had four goals and six assists in the pair of do-or-die wins. He was especially hot Feb. 24 in the semifinal versus River Lakes, when he was involved in five goals with a hat trick and two assists.

In two boys basketball games Holdingford’s Dawson Hofer had 11 rebounds apiece and dropped 47 points total. He also had three assists and seven steals in two wins Feb. 20 against Royalton and Feb. 23 against Kimball.

Senior wrestler Alex Jennissen (35-3) of Foley won the Section 6-2A individual tournament at 160 pounds.

Senior wrestler Jaxon Kenning (42-3) of the Saint Cloud Crush won the Section 8-3A tournament at 172 pounds.

Sophomore wrestler Sutton Kenning (24-2) of the Saint Cloud Crush won the Section 8-3A tournament at 189 pounds.

Becker sophomore gymnast Karli Kirk competed individually after winning the team state championship. She placed seventh in vault and 19th in bars.

Freshman wrestler Bennett Kujawa (46-5) of Becker won the Section 6-2A individual tournament at 114 pounds.

Junior wrestler Landen Kujawa (21-0) of Becker won the Section 6-2A individual tournament at 145 pounds.

Freshman wrestler Boston Kuschel (44-6) of Becker won the Section 6-2A individual tournament at 107 pounds.

Senior wrestler Drew Lange (49-1) of Holdingford won the Section 7-1A individual tournament at 160 pounds.

Junior wrestler Hank Meyer (14-3) of Kimball won the Section 4-1A individual tournament at 189 pounds.

Junior wrestler Kaden Nicolas (46-4) of Becker won the Section 6-2A individual tournament at 139 pounds.

Sophomore wrestler Masyn Patrick (34-1) of Holdingford won the Section 7-1A individual tournament at 139 pounds.

Holdingford girls basketball junior Addy Pilarski had 45 points in two games as the Huskers cruised into a three seed in the difficult Section 6-2A tournament. In the win over Eden Valley-Watkins on Feb. 20, Pilarski set a program field goal record with 556 made shots in her career. She followed that with a 31-point, 10 rebound performance Feb. 22 against Melrose.

Junior wrestler William Pilarski (36-6) of Holdingford won the Section 7-1A individual tournament at 145 pounds.

In three girls basketball wins to close out the regular season, Becker senior Alexis Rose scored 29, 26 and 19 points. She also had 18 rebounds, 15 assists and nine steals as the Bulldogs wrapped up the Mississippi 8 championship and the No. 1 seed in the Section 5-3A tournament.

Senior wrestler Cyler Ruhoff (41-2) of Foley won the Section 6-2A individual tournament at 121 pounds.

Sophomore wrestler Mark Schiefelbein (33-8) of Kimball won the Section 4-1A individual tournament at 139 pounds.

Eighth grade wrestler Karson Schmidt (13-15) of Kimball won the Section 4-1A individual tournament at 107 pounds.

Sauk Rapids junior swimmer Cash Walz placed first in two individual events and was on two state-qualifying relay teams in Section 8-2A. On his own, Walz won the 200-yard individual medley, his butterfly lap a full five seconds ahead of second place. Walz also took first in the 100-yard breaststroke and anchored the first-place winning Storm medley relay team. His worst finish was a team bronze in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

With a balance beam score of 9.45, senior Lauren Woelfel won first place as an individual representing Becker on Feb. 24 at the Class 1A state meet. Beam was Woelfel’s only individual event, but she competed in all four during the team competition the day prior, when the Bulldogs won first overall.

Sauk Rapids’ Hayden Zabinski won the Section 8-2A one-meter dive event and qualified for state on two relay swim teams, the 200 medley winning first. The senior took the butterfly leg in that race and was the Storm’s first swimmer on a third-place 400-yard freestyle team. Zabinski placed sixth in the individual 100 butterfly.

